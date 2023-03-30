Honoring his memory. Tom Parker‘s wife, Kelsey Parker, shared an emotional tribute on the first anniversary of his passing.

“One year without you ❤️ forever my soul mate,” Kelsey, 32, captioned an Instagram photo on Thursday, March 30, of the couple smiling at each other.

The actress also took to her Instagram Story to share messages from well-wishers who reflected on The Wanted band member’s legacy.

Kelsey’s heartbreaking social media upload comes one year after Tom’s death. The “Glad You Came” artist announced in October 2020 that he was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer impacting the brain and spinal cord.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

The X Factor alum added: “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

In March 2022, Kelsey confirmed her husband’s tragic passing. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” she captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of Tom. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

The remaining members of the Wanted released a statement as well, writing via the band’s official Instagram account: “Max [George], Jay [McGuinnes], Siva [Kaneswaran], Nathan [Sykes] and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

Kelsey, who shared daughter Aurelia Rose, 3, and son Bodhi Thomas, 2, with Tom later opened up about how her children were handling their father’s death.

“I’ve been really honest, but she does still talk about him every day and she doesn’t quite understand that he’s not coming back,” she explained on British talk show Lorraine in June 2022. “So I have to be really blunt to say he’s not coming, that’s it. He’s dead and he’s not coming back.”

At the time, the businesswoman admitted it has been tough for her eldest to adjust. “She’s a bit like, ‘Well, you’ve been on tour, so is he going to come back from this?’ She’s just really confused by it,” she added. “She does ask me every day about him. We have little things around the house of Tom’s, so she’ll see his wallet and be like, ‘Oh, that’s daddy’s wallet!’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s daddy’s wallet.'”