Tom Parker’s wife, Kelsey Parker, paid tribute to him on the second anniversary of his death.

“Can’t believe it’s been two years. Feels like only yesterday that you left us, but I feel like I’ve been on my own for a long time now and so much has changed since you were here,” Kelsey, 33, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, March 30. “I know you’d be so proud of everything we’ve achieved.”

Alongside the message, Kelsey shared a video montage with clips of the couple through the years and featured the pair’s two kids: daughter Aurelia, 4, and son Bodhi, 3.

While providing an update on the kids and their home, Kelsey wrote, “I know you’d be so proud of me, I’m so proud of me, but I wish more than anything you were here to tell me yourself.”

She continued, “For you to wrap your arms around me and share in the excitement of every milestone reached. They say the second year is the hardest and everyone keeps telling me if I can survive that I can survive anything. But I’m somehow feeling a weaker than I have before.”

Kelsey added that their children have been “asking more questions,” saying, “I just need you here to help me answer them.”

“Two whole years and it’s getting harder not easier,” she concluded. “I miss you more than ever. Celebrating you and all we had today and forever ❤️ Remember I love you one more than you can ever say My Tommy Boy Forever 💫✨xxx.”

In October 2020, the Wanted singer announced that he was diagnosed with stage IV glioblastoma.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

Less than two years later, Kelsey confirmed that her husband had died at the age of 33. In honor of the one year anniversary of his passing, Kelsey shared an emotional Instagram post alongside a snap of the couple smiling at each other.

“One year without you ❤️,” Kelsey wrote in March 2023. “Forever my soul mate.”