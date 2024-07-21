Tom Sandoval is sharing the receipts after his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute publicly criticized his lawsuit against Ariana Madix.

After Doute, 42, and her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, discussed the legal drama on their joint “Balancing Act” podcast, Sandoval, 42, slammed her remarks.

“Really @kristendoute, I had the ‘audacity’??? I know this really didn’t come from @luke_broderick minutes after I made a statement,” Sandoval wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, July 20, sharing a screenshot of the men’s text exchange. “BTW always have love for Luke.”

According to Sandoval’s screenshot, he received a text message from Broderick, 33, on Thursday, July 18. Broderick allegedly informed him that the couple were “just about to record a podcast” episode discussing the lawsuit. Broderick asked if Sandoval wanted to “call in or say anything else” about the situation.

Broderick also claimed that he understood that the legal motion likely came from a lawyer rather than Sandoval himself in a “move to separate him from Ariana.” It is not known whether Sandoval replied to the text.

Doute and Broderick’s “Balancing Act” podcast episode dropped later on Thursday, in which she proclaimed her disgust in the legal filing.

“I was about to ream his asshole,” Doute quipped. “[The idea that] Tom is suing Ariana is bats—t f—ing crazy. I’ve been texting horrific things. I don’t want any of you to read about how vile I thought that was.”

Broderick, meanwhile, took an opposite perspective.

“It’s funny because when I first saw the article written about it, I said, ‘This is probably something just to separate Tom and Ariana, and it’s a normal legal proceeding,’” he recalled. “Because in the distribution of revenge porn, his attorneys probably said, ‘Look, if you file this against Ariana, then that removes you because she took it from your phone and therefore one of these allegations can get dropped against you.’”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Sandoval filed a lawsuit against Madix, 39, claiming that she “obtained access” to his phone in March 2023 and reviewed explicit videos of Rachel “Raquel” Leviss without Sandoval’s “authorization or permission.” (The videos were how Madix initially learned that then-boyfriend Sandoval had an affair with Leviss, 29.)

“It is abhorrent that Tom Sandoval continues to torment Ms. Madix,” Madix’s lawyer Jordan Susman told Us in a statement at the time. “From engaging in an illicit affair that shattered her home and stability, to months of emotional warfare and now this attempt to further shirk personal responsibility for the effects his actions have had on her and her emotional wellbeing.”

The statement continued, “Tom Sandoval knows full well what sort of privileges he and Ms. Madix shared in regard to their personal communication devices. If he or his mistress had their way, it would be illegal for someone to discover their spouse or significant other was having an affair.”

Later on Thursday, Sandoval released a statement and denied that he intentionally filed a lawsuit against Madix.

“Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney, Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana,” he wrote via Instagram. “He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it. The words ‘New Lawsuit’ or ‘Suing’ were not articulated to me. I should’ve done more of my due diligence on the matter.”

Sandoval further declared that “the action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed” and he planned to fire Geragos from his legal team. (The lawyer is the brother of Leviss’ attorney, Mark Geragos.)

“By removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives,” Sandoval concluded at the time.