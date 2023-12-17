A new lawsuit has reportedly been filed against Tommy Lee by an anonymous woman who alleges that he assaulted her.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, is suing the drummer, 61, for sexual assault, gender violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. The suit, filed on Friday, December 15, and obtained by Rolling Stone, details the alleged February 2003 incident.

The plaintiff was friends with the late David Martz, a pilot for Lee. Martz invited her for a sightseeing helicopter ride around San Diego County. When she arrived, she was told they would be flying to Los Angeles with Lee instead.

The complaint alleges that Martz started mixing drinks minutes after getting the helicopter in the air. The Jane Doe did not consume the drink she was given and claims Martz and Lee consumed alcohol, marijuana and cocaine during the flight.

Martz allegedly told the plaintiff to “just relax” and ordered her to sit on Lee’s lap for the best view. Jane Doe claims she gave in to “immense pressure,” so she sat on Lee’s lap and he began groping and kissing her, the suit alleges. When she attempted to move away from Lee, “he only became more forceful.”

She accuses Lee of “forcibly groping, kissing and penetrating her with his fingers, and attempting to force her to perform oral copulation” during the 40-minute trip.

The plaintiff didn’t initially file a report because she thought this was an isolated incident and figured police wouldn’t believe her. However, she now says she believes Martz and Lee “had a history of engaging in indecent and illegal conduct on Martz’s helicopter.” She is seeking damages including but not limited to medical expenses, loss of earnings and loss of earnings capacity.

Us Weekly has reached out to Lee’s representatives for comment.

Martz died in 2015. The Los Angeles Times reported that the pilot lost his license three times: in 1986 for flying without valid registration and a possessing a false medical certificate; in 2004 for flying with a suspended license and flying within 50 feet of people and property; and in 2009 for recklessly operating a helicopter (he was recorded receiving oral sex from a Swedish porn star while flying).

Martz was also disciplined after some flights with Lee. In 2006, he was charged with reckless operation of an aircraft, landing an aircraft on a public road and landing an aircraft without a permit after lading a helicopter on a street in Hollywood Hills to take Lee to a concert. In 2009, Martz was detained on suspicion of flying while intoxicated at the Van Nuys Airport after he reportedly flew very close to a Los Angeles police chopper while traveling with Lee. However, a Breathalyzer test was inconclusive.