Tony Romo famously dated stars such as Carrie Underwood and Jessica Simpson before finding The One in Candice Crawford.

Romo and Crawford were first romantically connected in 2009, the same year that Romo and Simpson called it quits after nearly two years of dating. The duo tied the knot in 2011 and went on to welcome sons Hawkins, Rivers and Jones.

“My 4 children 🤪,” Crawford hilariously captioned an Instagram pic of Romo and their three boys in November 2018.

Romo, who was a quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that his kids had already taken an interest in football. “They’re interested in tackling each other a lot, so whatever form that is, they’re interested,” he shared.

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Football has helped the couple bond with their kids as well as with their entire family. “When he became a part of our family, watching those football games became a lot more nerve-racking,” Candice’s brother, actor Chace Crawford, shared during a September 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Gossip Girl alum went on to joke that tuning in to football became “not as stressful” following Romo’s retirement after 14 seasons in 2017.

Keep scrolling for a timeline of Romo and Candice’s relationship:

September 2009

Candice reportedly met Romo while working as an intern for the Dallas Cowboys. “She’s not happy that it’s out [in the media], but they weren’t trying to hide,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’ve gone out to dinner in Dallas a bunch.”

December 2010

Romo popped the question to Candice after a year of dating. “[The ring] is one of the more romantic [ones] we’ve seen in celebrity engagement rings this year,” jewelry and style expert Michael O’Connor exclusively told Us of Candice’s 4-carat diamond dazzler.

May 2011

The couple said “I do” in front of 600 guests during a Dallas, Texas, wedding ceremony. An insider told Us that Romo and Candice wrote their own vows and departed their reception in a vintage Cadillac. Among the event’s celebrity guests were Ashanti, Kim Kardashian’s ex Miles Austin and more Dallas Cowboys players.

Related: Celebrities Who Love Football: Nick Lachey, Mark Wahlbergand More It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

October 2011

Romo broke the news that he and Candice were expecting their first child. “I actually have one on the way,” he told a Dallas-Fort Worth NBC News affiliate while attending a high school anti-drug rally. “My wife is pregnant.”

April 2012

The couple welcomed their eldest son, Hawkins. “The entire family was there,” a source shared with Us, adding, “The baby looks like Tony!” The insider went on to note that Candice was “doing great” after giving birth and “everyone couldn’t be happier.”

March 2014

Romo and Candice’s family continued to grow with the birth of their second child, son Rivers.

August 2017

The duo became a family of five with the arrival of their youngest son, Jones. “Welcomed our third boy Jones Mccoy Romo into the world today!” Romo wrote alongside a pic of his then-newborn child via X. “Ten fingers and ten toes. All healthy. Almost have my basketball team built.”

Related: Hottest NFL Dads: Football Players Past and Present With Their Kids Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady have more NFL fans than they can count, but their kids are the only cheering squad they really need. Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews were empty nesters when he won his first Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in February 2020. However, when Mahomes took home his second championship […]

June 2017

“Happy Father’s Day to a guy that sure knows how to have fun with his boys, can make them feel uniquely special, and has the patience to teach them things where I fall short,” Candice captioned a sweet Instagram pic of Romo with their two eldest sons. “We love you 💙.”

November 2021

The spouses showed off their comedic chops in a Super Bowl commercial for Skechers Max Cushioning shoes.

May 2022

Candice and Romo stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the 2022 Paramount Upfronts in New York City. Romo complemented his wife’s chic black dress by sporting a black suit and black button-up shirt.