Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dies at 55: 'Sad Day to Be a Raven

Another football tragedy. Former NFL star Tony Siragusa died at the age of 55.

The former defensive tackle’s broadcast agent, Jim Ornstein, confirmed the news on Wednesday, June 22. “This is a really sad day,” he told the Associated Press. “Tony was way more than my client, he was family. My heart goes out to Tony’s loved ones.”

A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Siragusa, who was nicknamed “The Goose,” began his NFL career in 1990 with the Indianapolis Colts. The New Jersey native played with the team for seven seasons before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 1997. In January 2001, he helped lead the team to victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXV.

“It’s a sad day to be a Raven, I must say,” Jamal Lewis, who played with Siragusa for two years, told TMZ of his former teammate’s death.

“I’m heartbroken as is all of Colts Nation,” tweeted Jim Irsay, owner of the Indianapolis Colts. “The Goose squeezed 200 fun loving years into 55!! He was one of the most physically strongest players I have ever seen in 50 years💪🏼🏈 In Greece, they would ask 1 question at the end of one’s life; Did He Have Passion? In Tony’s case … Yes He Did!!”

After retiring from the NFL in 2001, Siragusa became a sideline reporter and analyst for Fox, where he worked until 2015. He also hosted a home renovation series called Man Caves, which aired on the DIY Network from 2007 to 2015.

The former athlete cohosted the show with contractor Jason Cameron, and each episode showcased the duo as they helped participants transform rooms in their homes into “man caves.” The series featured several celebrity clients over the years including Snoop Dogg, Charlie Sheen and Kris Humphries.

Siragusa is survived by his wife, Kathy Siragusa, and their children Samantha, Ava and Anthony Jr.

News of the commentator’s death broke hours after the Ravens announced that current player Jaylon Ferguson died at age 26. “We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the Maryland-based NFL team said in a statement on Wednesday. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”

After Siragusa’s death was announced, Ravens broadcaster Gerry Sandusky said that fans were “stunned” by the back-to-back deaths of the Super Bowl champion and the outside linebacker. “This is one of the saddest days in Ravens history,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “A player so young with potential, and a legend who brought so [much] joy and impact to the field. Gone. Tough to wrap your head around.”

