Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller.

“Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”

Lewis added of Cruise, 60: “He was one of a kind … I feel so wildly lucky to have gotten to not only work with him but watch him and learn from him.”

The Outer Range actor plays Lt. Robert ”Bob” Floyd in the acclaimed sequel to 1986’s original Top Gun. Since its May 27 debut, the action flick already soared past the $1 billion mark at the box office. Cruise returned to reprise his role as Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and insisted that the film — initially delayed due to the rise in coronavirus cases — needed to be seen in theaters.

Lewis costarred with other newcomer pilots Teller, 35, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro and Jay Ellis.

“Miles is awesome,” Lewis shared with Us. “He was a great leader and he was as excited as all of us were to be a part of something like that, you know?”

In addition to getting inspiration from Cruise and Teller, the Press Play performer referred to his father, Bill, 68, as a leading force for his acting career.

“With every project I go to him. He and my mom [Tamara Hurwitz] … they have incredible insight. … They know the business so well,” Lewis explained. “I get catered advice that’s personal to me — that’s pretty irreplaceable.”

The Los Angeles native noted how he would “look up to and admire” the Independence Day actor “regardless of my relation.”

“I’m just lucky to be able to have him not only as an incredible dad, but as a great mentor,” Lewis added of the Sinner alum, who’s garnered over 35 years in the entertainment industry.

As for any potential father-son projects in the works, the Salem’s Lot actor said he was “honestly nervous” for doing anything “really meaty” at this point in his career.

“I’m waiting for the moment where I feel like I’ve got my heels dug in and I’m confident I can keep up with him,” Lewis stated. “As of right now. I’m … trying to catch up.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper