More Maverick? After the box office success of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick, fans — and costar Miles Teller — are clamoring for more.

“That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” Teller, 35, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, July 7, referring to his costar, 60. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.”

The Footloose actor — who played Rooster in this year’s film — joined Cruise in the successful followup to 1986’s Top Gun in which his military pilot character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, is tasked with training a group of special recruits for an integral mission. Teller — alongside Glen Powell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Lewis Pullman — played one of the new military trainees.

“For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” the Pennsylvania native gushed to ET of working with Cruise on the action film, noting how proud he was that the film’s already grossed $1 billion. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations.”

Before the Whiplash star— who wed Keleigh Sperry in September 2019 — joined the star-studded cast of Maverick, he underwent an extensive fitness regimen to prepare.

“Tom is a huge advocate of making sure that these guys are really put through the rigors and the tests,” Teller’s personal trainer, Jason Walsh, exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They were actually in these jets … so [it was about] physical preparation, just getting strong, moving well, make sure physically he was very fit.”

The Rise Nation founder added: “I knew Tom was gonna put these guys through it and he definitely did. You can see it on their face. When they’re doing this, they’re not faking it. This is real. … [Miles] took everything very seriously. He was very professional. You could just tell that this had this thing that was really going to require and push him to his limits physically. And the payoff was, you know, an incredible movie.”

While much of the new movie, which premiered in May, highlights the newest additions to the Top Gun universe, the cast has been in awe over their chance to work alongside Cruise.

“I had to just transform into a sponge and just absorb, absorb, absorb because it was a new lesson every day. I mean, he is a Titan,” Pullman, 29, exclusively told Us in June of his legendary costar. “I’ve never seen anyone approach filmmaking the way he does, and I’ve also never seen someone that far into their career who still has such drive, has such curiosity, has such passion has such a reluctance to settle, is always trying to make even the smallest scenes better.”

The Outer Range actor, who portrayed Lt. Robert ”Bob” Floyd in the 2022 film, added: “And he’s so invested in learning about, I mean, he’s already learned about it, but in every asset of filmmaking, he seems to have a vast understanding of every particle that goes into making a good movie that everyone around the world can relate to. And so that was just incredible, incredible to watch.”

