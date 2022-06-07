It’s Miles Teller‘s world, and we’re just living in it! Since the May 27 premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, social media users cannot stop drooling over the actor’s retro mustache.

While Teller has rocked facial hair in the past, his role in the action-packed flick has fans looking at him with a new appreciation. After the Top Gun sequel hit theaters, viewers have been obsessing over the scene where Teller plays football with costars Glen Powell, Jay Ellis and Greg “Tarzan” Davis while shirtless on the beach. In videos shared all over TikTok, social media users have edited the clip to show Teller and his mustache moving in slow motion. “Told my bf he has to get the ‘Miles Teller mustache,'” one fan wrote over a screen grab of the actor in the film.

Men are also supportive of the look. Several male TikTokers have posted footage of themselves trying the Teller ‘do. “As a mustache loving girlie, the influence this movie has had on the male community has doubled my dating pool and for that I am grateful,” another user captioned a clip of herself smiling.

Fans have Top Gun director Joseph Kosinski to thank for Teller’s facial hair. In an interview with Vulture, published on Friday, June 3, Kosinski said he showed the film’s star Tom Cruise a photo of Teller with a photoshopped mustache ahead of casting the Footlose actor.

“I was actually in post on Only the Brave, this was May 2017, so Miles Teller was on my mind. The relationship in that movie is a very paternal one with Josh Brolin‘s character. So, I showed Tom a picture of Miles because he has blonde hair in that film. And I think I’d photoshopped a mustache on him. I’m like, ‘I just worked with this kid. He’s really good.’ We still went through the audition process, and Miles won the role on his own,” Kosinski shared, speaking to how the look came about.

Even Teller’s wife, Keleigh Sperry, has acknowledged the buzz. “Loving the Rooster love! Miles says thank you to everyone who has seen the film and he shares in this moment with you,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo on Sunday, June 5, of Teller cradling her on the beach.

Top Gun: Maverick sees Cruise’s Pete Mitchell back in action as a test pilot. Teller stars as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw.

