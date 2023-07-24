Tori Kelly is being treated for blood clots after suffering a health scare on Sunday, July 23.

The “Paper Hearts” singer, 30, was taken to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles on Sunday after passing out during a night out with friends, TMZ reported on Monday, July 24.

Upon arrival, doctors discovered blood clots in Kelly’s legs and her lungs, per the outlet. The physicians are still working to determine whether Kelly has clots near her heart.

Kelly’s health issues come just days before she is set to release her latest EP, Tori, on Friday, July 28. “This is the first taste of much more to come,” Kelly teased via Instagram on July 11, telling her followers to “pre-save” the new songs.

Kelly, who married André Murillo in 2018, dropped the track list for her EP on July 17. The setlist includes songs called “Alive if I Die,” “Cut” and “Shelter” as well as four more new tunes.

Ahead of her trip to the hospital on Sunday, Kelly gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at her photo shoot for the EP.

“1 week out ♡,” she wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 21, alongside several photos from set. In one video, Kelly threw up a peace sign as she posed in her dressing room.

Tori is Kelly’s fourth EP. She released her first extended play, Handmade Songs, in May 2012. Kelly has since dropped two more EPs: Foreword and Solitude in October 2013 and August 2020, respectively.

Kelly has also produced four full-length studio albums throughout her career. Her debut record, Unbreakable Smile, was released in June 2015 and reached the No. 2 spot on the U.S. charts. She later dropped Hiding Place in September 2018, Inspired by True Events in August 2019 and A Tori Kelly Christmas in October 2020.

“Music is kind of all I know, so I’ve been craving for fans to hear that,” Kelly told Elite Daily in May while promoting her upcoming EP. “We were inspired by hip-hop — late ‘90s, to be specific — and R&B is definitely a big inspiration of mine. I’m touching on all these different musical aspects of my career, but at the same time, it’s a new musical era for me and there’s so much more to discover.”