Tori Roloff revealed how her father attempted to intervene in the early days of her relationship with husband Zach Roloff.

“I can remember getting ready to go on a date with you and saying who you were and showing him a picture of you and him being like, ‘No, what are you talking about?,'” Tori, 33, said on the Thursday, June 20 episode of the couples’ podcast “Raising Heights.” “‘This is not the guy I pictured for you.’”

Tori continued, “He literally asked, like, ‘Are you sure?’ multiple times. He was like, ‘I don’t know about this.'”

Tori and Zach started dating in 2011 while they were in high school and, thankfully, it didn’t take Tori’s dad to come around once they met each other.

Related: The Roloffs: A Comprehensive Guide to the Famous Family Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff welcomed four kids ahead of their 2016 split and are now proud grandparents. The TLC personalities wed in September 1987, and their twin sons, Jeremy and Zach, arrived three years later. Their daughter, Molly, arrived in 1993, followed by son Jacob in 1997. Amy and Matt began their television career […]

“Pretty sure my dad likes you better than me now,” Tori joked. “My whole family likes you more.”

Tori also acknowledged how other people in her life also raised their own concerns about Zach, who she married in 2015.

“I think that there were questions when we started dating from my friends and family, but once everyone met you, they were like, ‘Gosh, I get why this girl is into him. I get this scenario, I get this relationship,’” Tori told Zach on the podcast. “Height didn’t matter.”

Nearly a decade into their marriage, Tori is glad she didn’t let any of those voices in her ear impact her decision-making.

“Outside opinions shouldn’t matter,” Tori says. “They could have kept me from happiness and they could have kept you away from happiness as well. We didn’t let other people’s opinions come between us or our relationship.”

She continued, “You look for all these things that are wrong when the person’s not right for you. Once I met you, even though your height is different than what I would have imagined, there was nothing wrong with you. There was nothing that I could pick apart.”

Related: ‘Little People, Big World’ Stars Zach and Tori Roloff’s Relationship Timeline Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff’s relationship has come a long way since their initial meet cute. The twosome met while Tori was working on the Roloff family farm — which was run by Zach’s parents, Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff — in 2010. Zach and Tori started off as friends, […]

Tori and Zach — who are parents to Jackson, 7, Liliah, 4, and Josiah, 2 — announced their exit from the TLC reality series Little People, Big World in February after appearing on the show for its first 25 seasons.

“We are done. That part of our lives, that chapter has closed,” Tori announced on their podcast.

Tori further explained that the family drama with Zach’s family — particularly the contentious selling of his family’s farm in Oregon — made it an easy decision to leave.

“It was no longer a project that we really believed in,” she said.