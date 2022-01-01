After making headlines for their marital woes for the majority of 2021, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott rang in 2022 separately.

The 48-year-old actress vacationed with their five kids — Liam, 14, Stella, 13, Hattie, 10, Finn, 9, and Beau, 4 — at Lake Arrowhead Resort and Spa.

“Happy New Year’s Eve 2021 … The kiddos and I were so excited to continue our family tradition since my oldest were babies. Love you @lakearrowheadresortandspa!” Spelling captioned a snap with four of her five children on Friday, December 31, via Instagram. “My parents used to bring my brother and I here growing up. I wanted my kids to continue that tradition. I can’t wait for my kids to bring their kids here one day! Thx @liammcdermott2007 for taking an awesome pic ❤️❄️.”

The following day, the “9021OMG” podcast host revealed she didn’t make it to midnight, writing, “In full disclosure I was in bed asleep by 10 pm last night. I know total party animal.”

McDermott, for his part, revealed via Instagram that he is “sick as a dog” and spent the holiday in bed.

“I am not going to let that dampen my spirits. 2022 is going to be awesome. 2022, we’re going to get through,” the 55-year-old Canadian said. “Wishing everybody much much love and happiness and success in the new year. Health, wealth and prosperity.”

He captioned the video with a similar message: “Happy New year Everyone!!! I’m down but not out!! Pneumonia sucks, but I’m not going to let it dampen my spirits!! I hope your 2022 is full of love, light and prosperity. Much love to you all. ❤️❤️.”

Spelling and McDermott, who wed in 2006, have kept fans questioning their relationship status for months after she revealed they slept in separate rooms and she was spotted outside a lawyer’s office holding paper that read “assets,” “support” and “custody.”

“There’s no trust there. It’s been building up over time,” one source told Us in November 2021. Another insider claimed that Spelling feels “trapped” in her marriage.

“They’re still figuring things out,” a third source said. “She certainly puts on a front at times and has yet to share details of what her plans are.”

Despite their rocky year, Us exclusively reported last month that the twosome spent Christmas together.

“They were all under one roof celebrating together,” a fourth source said. “That’s what mattered the most to Tori and Dean, was making sure their kids had a nice holiday at home together.”