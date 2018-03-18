Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 17, where they hung out at an Irish restaurant with their children amid recent troubles.

The family of five spent the holiday at Brenden’s Irish Pub in Agoura Hills, California, where they ate corned beef and cabbage. The couple and four of their children, Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Finn, 5, and Beau, 1, dressed for the occasion by wearing green, while Hattie, 6, was pretty in pink. The Chopped Canada host, 51, shared a family photo of their brood, captioning it, “Had the best St. Patricks day with my brood today.” He appeared to be addressing the couple’s recent turmoil with the hashtags #familyfirst and #maytheroadrisetomeetyou, referencing an Irish blessing.

Earlier in the day, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared a photo of herself in an outfit she made with a green lace skirt and a black long-sleeve top. She topped off her look with green lipstick, calling the ensemble, “haute leprechaun.”

In the photos, the Stori Telling author, 44, looks carefree despite a chaotic few weeks that saw the police visiting her family three times. As previously reported, authorities showed up to Spelling and McDermott’s home the day before son Beau’s first birthday on March 1, after someone called 911 to complain about a verbal dispute. Less than a week later, McDermott called the cops to check on Spelling’s well-being.

On March 10, their family was also escorted out of a restaurant by officers after the couple were seen involved in a tense conversation during dinner.

Spelling and McDermott’s rocky marriage was documented on their reality series True Tori, which followed the pair as they tried to navigate their relationship while dealing with McDermott’s infidelity and a stint in rehab. Us Weekly exclusively revealed the reality star had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand in 2013.

