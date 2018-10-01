Beverly Hills, 90210 aired its final episode in 2000. But Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering are still working together. The actress and her “boy bestie” run Tori’s Beauty Box.

“I was five months pregnant with my fifth baby, and he was like, ‘I have this awesome side gig for you,’” Spelling, 45, told Us Weekly at Unicon in Beverly Hills on Saturday, September 29.

At the moment, the Stori Telling author is obsessed with the brand’s Instant Line Corrector, a product she calls “Botox in a jar.” Spelling’s 6-year-old daughter, Hattie, shares her mom’s love of makeup, and has mastered the art of lipstick application. “She’ll put it on without a mirror and it’s perfect,” raved Spelling. “I’m like, ‘On point, flawless.’”

Of course, Ziering isn’t the only guy involved in Spelling beauty business venture. The TV personality’s husband, Dean McDermott, helped her launch the subscription box in 2017. “He’s been super supportive. We support each other in whatever we do,” she gushed to Us. “We try to force each other out of our comfort zones.”

The couple are parents of Liam, 11, Stella, 10, Finn, 6, Hattie and 17-month-old Beau. Though the kids weren’t around for 90210, they might get to see a reunion show. “We’re talking about it. We’re definitely talking about it,” Spelling told Us. “The cast all remained very close over the years. I think we are invested in making, not just the typical reboot, but kind of turning a reboot on its heels and doing something a little different.”

