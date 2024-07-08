Tori Spelling’s smile was one of her defining qualities as a young woman – but as she grew older, it became a source of insecurity for her.

On Wednesday, July 3, Spelling, 51, took to social media to share her decision to get veneers with cosmetic dentist and longtime friend Dr. Kevin Sands.

“I look back at 90210 and I smiled so big in every scene,” Spelling, who starred on Beverly Hills, 90210 as Donna Martin from 1990 to 2000, explained in an Instagram video. Sands echoed her statement, saying that the actress had the “best looking teeth.”

Sands then went through the process of explaining to Spelling how veneers work and how he plans to “take a thin layer off the top” of her teeth and wants to “lengthen” her teeth a little bit. (According to the Cleveland Clinic, veneers are custom-made shells that fit over the front surfaces of your teeth.)

Related: Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariel Winter, ... It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

“It looks like your teeth are disappearing on the sides,” Sands noted.

Following his explanation, Spelling added that her smile used to be her “thing” when she was younger.

“And then when I got older, I just never paid attention to my teeth,” she shared. “When I talk to people, I’ll put my hand up and stuff. It’s really zapped my confidence.”

The clip goes on to show Sands getting Spelling’s teeth ready for the veneers and finally ends with Spelling getting to see her custom-made smile.

“I’m smiling again, and I just feel so much better,” Spelling gushed.

Less than two months ago, Spelling initially revealed that she was planning on getting veneers after her Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestley chipped one of her teeth after a long makeout session.

“I used to have great teeth, I’m not going to lie. If you look back at 90210, Donna is always smiling really big,” Spelling shared in a May episode of her“misSpelling” podcast. “I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator, he chipped my front tooth.”

Spelling noted that the kiss happened “before he was married” to Ashlee Petersen. (The twosome were married from 1999 to 2000. Jason, 54, later tied the knot with Naomi Lowde-Priestley in 2005 and the couple share daughter Ava, 17, and son Dashiell, 15.)

“This is [a] summer fling, I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver and we had a fun summer,” she explained, adding that the pair’s teeth “hit each other” while locking lips and Jason is a “good but aggressive kisser.”