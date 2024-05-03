Tori Spelling is getting veneers — and her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Jason Priestly is, at least partially, responsible.

The “misSPELLING” podcast host, 50, shared in a Friday, May 3, episode that she’s undergoing dental surgery to fix her teeth, one of which is chipped thanks to a long ago makeout with Priestly, 54.

“I used to have great teeth, I’m not going to lie. If you look back at 90210, Donna is always smiling really big,” she began. “I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestly in an elevator, he chipped my front tooth.”

Spelling added, “This was way before he was married, you guys. This is summer fling, I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver and we had a fun summer.”

The actress explained that the pair’s teeth “hit each other” while locking lips and deemed Priestly (who played Brandon Walsh) a “good but aggressive kisser.” She added that Jennie Garth (Kelly Taylor) has “lockjaw” because of Kelly and Brandon’s kissing scenes on the show.

Spelling first opened up about her romantic relationship with Priestly while starring in the one-hour Lifetime special, Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector, which aired in 2015. “It was a summer fling. It was off-set. It was our version of a summer romance,” she explained. “The 90210 version. And that was it, and we stayed great friends for the rest of the run and beyond that, we had that one summer fling.”

Priestley, meanwhile, took to X to address the claims. “I’m not getting into this… It’s nobody’s business… Either way…” he wrote.

In her tell-all special, Spelling also opened up about dating Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver, the love interest of Spelling’s Donna Martin on 90210. “He was a little bit of my everything,” Spelling explained. “We grew up together. I think I was always in love with Brian.”

She also recalled how she fell for the actor, 50, from the very beginning. “Brian and I were the youngest. We were 16,” she said. “I remember the time I shook his hand. I had, like, [those feelings]. He teased me, he would tease me a lot. He would pull on my peach fuzz and he’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh. You’re like a little lamb chop. You’re like my Chewbacca.’”

More recently, Spelling and Shannen Doherty (who played Brenda Walsh) reflected on their respective flings with Green.

Doherty, 53, explained that her “really short-lived” hookup with Green occurred “way later” in her career. “Maybe I was doing Charmed? I don’t know, it was so much later [than Beverly Hills, 90210],” she added.

“We tried something, and we just went, ‘Yeah this isn’t going to work.’ The kissing didn’t even make sense,” Doherty recalled. Spelling chimed in to say she “can’t even imagine” Doherty and Green kissing.

Since her teen television days, Spelling went on to tie the knot with Dean McDermott in 2006. The pair, who share five children together, officially separated in 2023. These days, Spelling has been romantically linked to Ryan Cramer, a CEO and creative director for an advertising agency.

While much of their relationship is a mystery, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023, “Tori met Ryan through work, several months ago and she thought he was very charming and handsome.”