Tori Spelling was all smiles as she posed with former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Brian Austin Green and Jason Priestley.

Alongside a snap of the trio placing their arms around each other, Spelling, 50, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, April 14, “It’s a Donna sandwich. And, we are in Pittsburgh so don’t hold the pickles. @brianaustingreen @jason_priestley.”

The teen drama series, which debuted on Fox in October 1990 and ran for 10 seasons until May 2000, followed the Walsh Family as they transitioned from the Midwest to Beverly Hills. Teenage twins, Brandon (Priestley) and Brenda (Shannen Doherty) made a new circle of friends at West Beverly Hills High School, including Donna Martin (Spelling) and David Silver (Green).

The franchise has since had many spinoffs through the years, including Melrose Place and BH90210, which premiered in 2019 and featured several OG cast members. (Ahead of the series premiere, Luke Perry died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke in March 2019.)

“We are all so excited to go back to work together because it’s like family coming back together,” Spelling exclusively told Us Weekly in February 2019 about the project, which ultimately was canceled after one season.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 former costars have remained close friends through the years. In February 2021, Priestley, 54, Green, 50, and Ian Ziering (who portrayed Steve Sanders) reunited for lunch in Sherman Oaks, California. The actors were seen sharing laughs and talking while sitting together in photos published by E! News at the time.

While the cast members may look back at their time filming the series fondly, Priestley shared that his daughter Ava couldn’t help but mock his fashion choices. (Jason shares his daughter with wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley, whom he tied the knot with in 2005. The pair also share son Dashiell, 14.)

“My daughter for a while wanted to watch episodes of the show, but only wanted to watch them with me so she could make fun of me,” Jason said of his 16-year-old during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark in January. “My flip phone, my mom jeans — all the stuff. She thought it was hilarious.”

Cohost Kelly Ripa then asked Jason if he ever gets noticed at his kids’ schools. “Not really, because I kind of look like Brandon’s dad now,” Jason quipped.

Ripa, 53, reassured him, “That’s not true. You look just like Brandon, I would know.”