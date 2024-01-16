Everyone could root for Jason Priestley’s virtuous character on Beverly Hills, 90210 — but his daughter, Ava, can’t stop laughing at his fashion choices.

“My daughter for a while wanted to watch episodes of the show, but only wanted to watch them with me so she could make fun of me,” Priestley, 54, said of his 16-year-old during a Tuesday, January 16, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “My flip phone, my mom jeans — all the stuff. She thought it was hilarious.”

Cohost Kelly Ripa then asked Priestley if he ever gets recognized at his kids’ schools.

“Not really, because I kind of look like Brandon’s dad now,” quipped Priestley, who played Brandon Walsh in the ‘90s teen drama.

Ripa, 53, reassured him: “That’s not true. You look just like Brandon, I would know.”

Despite getting a kick out of her dad’s heartthrob days, Ava previously proved her love for Beverly Hills, 90210.

“It’s now come full circle. … Tonight, at my daughter’s school, they held a ‘90’s theme dance for the middle schoolers. Ava just started watching old DVD’s of 90210 and absolutely ❤️ it,” Priestley’s wife, Naomi Lowde-Priestley, wrote via Instagram in May 2019 alongside a photo of then-11-year-old Ava getting her makeup done. “She is totally obsessed and wanted to go as [Jennie Garth’s character] Kelly Taylor tonight. I can’t … worlds are colliding.”

Priestley shares Ava and son Dashiell, 14, with Lowde-Priestley, 48. The proud dad often shares glimpses of his kids via social media.

“Happy 16th Birthday to my spectacular daughter @ava.priestley! Where did the time go!?! Love you forever! #sweet16,” he captioned an Instagram photo of Ava behind the wheel of a car in July 2023.

That same month, the actor wished Dashiell a happy birthday via Instagram. “I can’t believe you’re 14 already!! Love you buddy!!” he wrote in the caption.

In addition to joking about his daughter’s thoughts on his breakout role, Priestley told Ripa and cohost Mark Consuelos about living with Brad Pitt “for a brief period of time” in a “really crappy part of L.A.” as a young man.

“Brad wasn’t as bad as my other roommate who was an absolute disaster. Brad was OK,” Priestley revealed. “We used to play this game, all of us, to see who could go the longest without showering.”

When asked who typically won the contest, Priestley replied: “Brad, always Brad. I don’t think he does that anymore, but back then he could go a long time without showering.”