Sorry, Kelly! Jason Priestley’s heart still belongs to wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley after nearly two decades together.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum met the England native by chance in 2000 when they were both crossing the street in London.

“It was truly serendipitous,” Lowde-Priestley wrote on her website’s “About” section. “I met Jason whilst I was working for a new media agency after recently graduating from University with a BA degree in Fine Arts. Jason and I became inseparable and when his job came to an end in England, we took the jump, and I moved back to New York with him … then Vancouver, Calgary, Indianapolis, Toronto, LA. So it was only fitting that I needed a job that would mean we could travel together.”

The Sweat Shoppe founder soon found a second calling as a makeup artist white her romance with the Tombstone actor continued to blossom. After four years together, Priestley and the fitness trainer wed in a Bahamian ceremony in May 2005.

“15 years ago, this angel, @naydoggy, did me the honor of becoming my wife,” the Dear Christmas star wrote via Instagram in May 2020, celebrating their wedding anniversary. “She is far and away the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. She is the best wife, the best mother, the best partner I could have ever asked for. And now she’s added bread-making to her repertoire! Happy Anniversary to my beautiful unicorn! I’ll love you always!”

The Canada native — who was previously married to Ashlee Petersen from 1999 to 2000 — and Lowde-Priestley went on to welcome daughter Ava and son Dashiell in 2007 and 2009, respectively. While Priestley and his wife focused on their growing brood, their children quickly became aware of their dad’s fame.

“They finally figured it out and they sort of have an understanding of it now,” the Private Eyes alum exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2017. “I tried to shield it from them as long as I could and it worked for a long time but now they pretty much have figured it out. I still haven’t let them watch Beverly Hills, 90210 yet.”

Their little ones’ awareness of the BH90210 alum’s career even gave Ava the chance to voice a character in the animated series Wishenpoof alongside her father.

“I have a lot of fun doing Wishenpoof,” the I Want to Marry Ryan Banks actor told Us at the time. “What makes it really special for me is that my daughter Ava plays one of the other characters on the show so when we record episodes I actually get into the studio with her and we record together at the same time. It makes the experience of going to work really special because I get to share it with her. … So I guess that nepotism in Hollywood actually does happen sometimes.”

Scroll below for the Golden Globe nominee and Lowde-Priestley’s complete relationship timeline: