Former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Tori Spelling and Shannen Doherty “shared a lot of things” over the years — including Brian Austin Green.

“I did not know, until I listened to your podcast, that you hooked up with Brian,” Spelling, 50, said on the Monday, April 22, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast, in which Doherty, 53, was the guest.

Doherty explained that her “really short-lived” hookup with Green, 50, occurred “way later” in her career. “Maybe I was doing Charmed? I don’t know, it was so much later [than Beverly Hills, 90210],” she added.

“We tried something, and we just went, ‘Yeah this isn’t going to work.’ The kissing didn’t even make sense,” Doherty recalled. Spelling chimed in to say she “can’t even imagine” Doherty and Green kissing.

“I can’t imagine it now, either,” Doherty added. “That’s why it didn’t go anywhere because it was awkward. It was super awkward. … There were no fireworks. We were so close, and we had known each other like we were little kids essentially.”

She continued, “I love Brian, he’s one of my favorite humans. But there was no spark.”

Spelling seemed unbothered by the revelation saying, “he was never mine,” while Doherty joked that they “shared Brian’s saliva.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Spelling broke down her brief romance with Green — which did take place during their Beverly Hills, 90210 days — as the actors played off-again, on-again couple David and Donna for all 10 seasons of the drama.

Spelling told Doherty that she cheated on the guy she lost her virginity to with Green at age 18.

“I fell head over heels in love with Brian Green,” she recalled, explaining that she “always” refers to Green as “the first love of my life.”

Related: Most Memorable TV Spinoffs Over the Years Just the beginning! From The Vampire Diaries to The Bachelor, many TV shows have found a continuation for their stories in the form of a spinoff show. For a hit show like Beverly Hills, 90210, the next chapter was a reboot that followed the original characters — but had a special twist. The original show […]

“I was young, and I was caught up in it,” Spelling said of the relationship. However, Doherty said it was more of a “teenage obsession” and “infatuation” than true love.

“It’s been 30 years, we’re just friends,” Spelling continued. “I love his fiancée, it’s not that. But if he says something to me, I get so flustered and riled up, and it takes me right back to being my 18-year-old self.” (Spelling made similar comments about Green in her first book, revealing that she told Jennie Garth she thought she was in love with him when they filmed David and Donna’s wedding for the Beverly Hills, 90210 finale in 2000.)

Spelling and Green would go on to have several public relationships on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 and beyond. After dating Tiffani Thiessen (who starred on several seasons as Val), Green dated and had a child with Vanessa Marcil (who appeared as Gina). Post-90210, Green had a rocky relationship with Megan Fox that started in 2004. The duo got married in 2010, and finalized their divorce in 2022. The exes share three kids, Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Green has since welcomed a son, Zane, 21 months, with fiancée Sharna Burgess.

Spelling, for her part, married Charlie Shanian in 2004. After having an affair with Dean McDermott, they wed in May 2006. Spelling filed for divorce late last month after a rocky past few years of marriage. The estranged couple share five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7