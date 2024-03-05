Brian Austin Green is sharing a glimpse into how his romance with ex-girlfriend Tiffani Thiessen struggled while filming Beverly Hills, 90210.

“I’d never been in a real serious relationship before,” he shared on the Sunday, March 3, episode of costar Shannen Doherty‘s “Let’s Be Clear” podcast. “I was incredibly jealous every time she would f—king have to work with anybody else because we’d already been doing the show for four years. Like, this is my family.”

Thiessen — who dated Green, 50, for three years between 1992 to 1995 — played Valerie Malone when she joined season 5 of Beverly Hills, 90210 in 1994. One of her love interests on the show was Dylan McKay played by the late Luke Perry.

According to Green, seeing his costars and friends get close to his then-girlfriend in front off the camera was harder than he thought.

“I used to bring Tiffani to events so she knew everybody from then and then all of a sudden she’s doing sex scenes and s—t with people that were like my family and my brothers,” he said. “It was strange. I remember I was really just f—king jealous and boisterous.”

Green — who is now engaged to Sharna Burgess — admitted that he could have handled the situation better. Instead, he allowed his emotions to take center stage and make things more difficult than they had to be.

“Looking back on it, I can’t imagine what that was like for her,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it was like for her being with me for three years at that point and then having to do these scenes and having her f—king boyfriend, who she lives with by the way, freaking out the way that I was.”

Since the show came to an end in 2000, Thiessen, 50, went on to marry Brady Smith, 52, in 2005 and welcome two children. (Green for his part, married Megan Fox in 2010 and welcomed three children together before divorcing in 2021.)

While appearing on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015, Thiessen was briefly able to kiss and tell about her experience on the show. She hinted that her first onscreen kiss with Perry wasn’t as romantic as it may have looked.

“That was probably the more awkward thing,” she said after sharing Perry’s tip to drink hot water before making out on camera. “Literally having your boyfriend on the show and then literally kissing another man. ‘I get paid for this, honey. I don’t know what to tell you.'”

Thiessen later clarified that there is no bad blood with Green and the cast adding, “We made it work. We are still very close and good friends.”