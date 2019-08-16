



Dishing all! Brian Austin Green got candid about which former costar hooked up the most during their Beverly Hills, 90210 days on Thursday, August 15.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Bravo host bluntly asked the 46-year-old actor “which of your 90210 costars got laid the most?” GLOW’s Alison Brie, who was also a guest on the episode, jokingly pointed at Green and said: “This guy!”

“Right, this one,” Green jokingly replied, as he pointed to himself. “Probably this one.”

Andy Cohen followed this question by asking Green which “’90s star we’d be surprised to hear you asked on a date,” to which the Anger Management alum claimed it “was probably Tiffani Amber Thiessen.”

“I didn’t really ask her on a date, and then we dated,” he said of his past with Thiessen, 45. “But I always sort of played the like, … I wait until somebody comes to me, because I don’t deal with rejection very well.”

Later on, a caller asked Green whether he had “a romantic relationship” with his costar Tori Spelling. “We hooked up. We did,” he said. “We were young, and so, that’s what young people do.”

The Freddie alum also confirmed that he never hooked up with Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth or Gabrielle Carteris.

Green’s casual romps are far behind him as he married Megan Fox in 2010 after dating on and off since 2004. The couple share sons Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3. He also has a 17-year-old son, Kassius, with his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, Vanessa Marcil.

During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ “KFC Radio” podcast, Green revealed that he “kept pushing” Fox away early on because he “had just gotten out of a relationship” and wanted to “play the field for a little while.”

“She was doing Hope and Faith at the time here in New York with Kelly Ripa and Faith Ford, and I came and did an episode of it,” he said on the Thursday episode. “I met Megan on that, and she was really young. And I was like, ‘This isn’t this. This can’t f–king happen. This isn’t going to happen, no way.’ And so I left and she was just really persistent — and thank God.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!