Brian Austin Green is opening up about how he and ex-wife Megan Fox make it work while coparenting their three sons.

“The number one [rule],” Green, 50, told E! News in an interview published on Monday, April 15, “is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids.”

He continued, “People make a mistake of thinking that they’re gonna do things so the separation doesn’t affect the kids and of course, it’s gonna affect the kids. The only choice you have is how it affects the kids.”

Green and Fox, 37, share sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, and were married for more than a decade before 2021 split. Green noted that despite being amicable exes, he and Fox do sometimes need to “pick [their] battles” to do what’s best for the kids.

Related: Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s Ups and Downs Over the Years In the wake of Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green's separation news, take a look back at their 11-year relationship

“The person that you were with that you’re now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason,” he explained. Because you didn’t get along. So, you can’t expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, ‘OK, it’s not about us getting along anymore. It’s about us co-parenting, which is a totally different situation.'”

Green and Fox, who have a 13-year age gap, met on the set of their film Hope & Faith in 2004 and got engaged two years later. After calling off the wedding in 2009, the pair reconciled and tied the knot in 2010. Fox first filed for divorce in August 2015, but the duo got back together shortly after. In 2020, they called it quits for good, and Fox filed for divorce a second time. The exes reached a settlement in February 2022, agreeing to shared custody of the kids.

While appearing on the “Call Her Daddy” last month, Fox confessed that she wasn’t always “great” to Green while they were together.

“I think it would be easy for me to lean into and complain about, or let it seem like that relationship was one way,” she explained. “I was not great because I was young and really should not have been in a relationship of that level of commitment and that magnitude.”

The Jennifer’s Body star confessed that she “did a lot of falling in love with other people all the time” during the relationship because she was “a kid, and I never had the full freedom to be single and experience that life.” (Green has since moved on with Sharna Burgess, and the couple share 22-month-old son Zane. Fox, meanwhile, has been dating Machine Gun Kelly since June 2020.)

Despite their rocky romance, the pair have remained on good terms, with Green sharing during a September 2023 episode of his “Old-ish” podcast that he feels “incredibly fortunate” with how he and Fox operate post-split.

“We coparent really well together,” he said. “When we need to, we communicate really well, we are open to things, we don’t take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it’s her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy environment as they can be in.”

In addition to Fox, Green also coaprents son Kassius, 22, with ex Vanessa Marcil. Unlike his dynamic with the Transformers star, navigating coparenting with Marcil, 54, has been “difficult from the beginning” for the actor.

Related: Brian Austin Green's Complete Dating History Somewhat of a pattern. Brian Austin Green has a tendency to fall for his costars, as evidenced by his relationships with several of his Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates and Megan Fox. The actor got romantic with Tori Spelling, Tiffani Thiessen and Vanessa Marcil while starring on the teen drama from 1990 to 2000. He later moved on […]

Green explained on “Old-ish” that he suffered from vertigo “for years” which made it hard for him to see his son with Marcil. Marcil, for her part, has alleged that she raised her son alone. (The pair met not the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 and called it quits in 2003 after four years together.)

Green later told Us Weekly that he wishes he could go back and “fix” a lot of the mistakes the exes made while raising their son.

“There are two sides to all of it, and looking back on it, there were absolute mistakes made on both sides because we were young and new parents and didn’t understand,” he told Us in September 2024. “There’s a part of me that wishes I could go back and fix things, of course, but then there’s also a part of me that knows that if I hadn’t experienced exactly what I experienced in parenting, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”