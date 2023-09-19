Brian Austin Green is getting candid about coparenting with his ex Vanessa Marcil.

In a Tuesday, September 19, episode of the “Old-ish” podcast, Green, 50, shared that navigating coparenting with Marcil, 54, has been “difficult from the beginning.”

The pair met on the set of Beverly Hills, 90210 and called it quits in 2003 after four years together. They now share son Kassius, 21.

Green is currently linked to Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess. The couple went official in January 2021, and have since welcomed son Zane Walker Green in June 2022.

During the podcast episode, Burgess, 38, shared that Green suffered from vertigo “for years” and it made it “very difficult” for him to see his son with Marcil.

“Those years that he wasn’t able to go see Kassisus, Vanessa made no effort to make sure Brian got time with him,” she said. “Instead, she painted him as an absent father who chose not to be around for him. And I’m sure that information was fed to Kass, and I can’t imagine how damaging that was for him.”

Marcil, for her part, has alleged that she raised her son alone. In February, Green called out his ex for this claim and she later threw shade at him via a cryptic quote to her Instagram about telling the truth.

But Green said that Marcil “knew” how much he was struggling.

“To then find out after the fact that at the point when I started getting better, that she then was painting it that I had abandoned Kass during that time, when the reality was I was dealing with such brain fog in what I was going through,” he said.

During recovery from vertigo, Green said he handled it “like a stroke survivor would.” He shared he had to relearn how to walk, talk and write.

“It would’ve meant so much if Vanessa had decided ‘Hey, I’m going to make sure while you’re going through this that your son can still get to your house and see you,’” he said. “That would’ve just made an incredible difference in the situation. But that’s not what went down, that’s not how it happened.”

After his split from Marcil, Green went on to tie the knot with Megan Fox in June 2010, welcoming sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. In August 2015, Fox, 37, filed for divorce from Green. Less than a year later, Us Weekly confirmed that the pair had reconciled. But in 2020, the actor shared that the couple had called it quits again.

When Green first began dating Fox in 2004, the couple made a “real concerted effort” of Kassius’ home life being “as stable and normal as possible,” he said on the podcast episode.

“We ran into roadblocks with Vanessa at literally every turn,” he said.

As for how he coparents with Fox, Green said he’s been “incredibly fortunate” with how they operate.

“We coparent really well together,” he said. “When we need to, we communicate really well, we are open to things, we don’t take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it’s her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy environment as they can be in.”

Burgess, for her part, says she thinks she and Fox coparent “really well.”

“We are lucky because we have a great relationship,” she said. “I think what’s so important is we have made that a priority, for us to be able to interact and have a great time.”