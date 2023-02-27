Just being honest. Vanessa Marcil posted a cryptic quote from singer Pink about truth telling after Brian Austin Green claimed she lied about raising son Kassius, now 20, on her own.

The former soap star, 54, shared the quote via Instagram on Sunday, February 26: “‘The shade…where people get it twisted with me is that if you ask me a question I’m going to answer it honestly,’ Pink said. ‘I’m going to tell you my experience of how it happened. That’s not shade, that’s just honesty. I should know better by now that total honesty doesn’t work in this world. People want to hear nice things and want you to clean it all up for them and that’s just not my way.'”

The post came days after Green, 49, slammed Marcil for saying he didn’t help raise his eldest son. She alleged via her Instagram Story that she and her ex — who she dated from 1999 to 2003 — “didn’t and don’t coparent.”

The Las Vegas alum added, “I raised my son alone.”

Green shared screenshots of her posts as he rejected her claims on Friday, February 24. “So, I can’t tell you all how frustrating it is to read continued lies from a 50+-year-old woman on social media like she is still in high school,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote via his Instagram Story. “She has never in her life been someone to walk the walk. Talk is cheap.”

Referring to his former marriage to Megan Fox — they finalized their divorce in October 2021 after more than 10 years together — he shared: “Megan and I bust our assess to give Kass a well-rounded childhood since his mom was rarely there. I’m assuming that’s why she posts so much of him now. When will she just GO AWAY.”

Green and Marcil have been at odds for years when it comes to how they raised Kassius. Their feud last resurfaced in October 2022. “I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support,” Green wrote via his Instagram Story on October 13. “How was I the Respondent then??? #factsisfacts #thetruthshallsetyoufree.”

The California native included a screenshot of court papers that seemed to show Marcil listed as the petitioner and Green as the respondent.

The Masked Singer alum and the former General Hospital star were involved in a lengthy custody battle after their split. Marcil, for her part, spoke out about the tension in November 2018, claiming that Green and Fox hadn’t seen Kassius in five years. “12 years ago I was served legal papers and then spent 8 years+ defending myself and my son in custody court in response to his father & his stepmother trying to get full custody(that means I would have seen my son four days a month) and then asking me to pay them child support,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “They lost that case & a civil case asking me for 200,000.”

Marcil claimed she “never asked for child support of any kind,” adding that she “had never tried to take time away from Kass’ dad seeing him. Ever.”

Kassius is the eldest of Green’s five children. He and Fox share sons Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6. Green welcomed son Zane, now 8 months, with girlfriend Sharna Burgess last year. He and the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, have been dating since late 2020.