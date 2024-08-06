Tori Spelling went to Charlie Sheen’s home only once when they lived in the same building — and it was a night to remember.

“The door opens, and Charlie is standing there in a button up — I want to say Hawaiian shirt — I don’t even know what it was,” Spelling, 51, shared during her “MisSpelling” podcast episode, released on Tuesday, August 6. “He hands me something, he goes, ‘Hot crack pipe.’ I was like, “Nope, no thanks.’”

Spelling made it clear that she “didn’t see the condo” because “it was very dark” inside. Her guest on Tuesday’s podcast, Denise Richards — and Sheen’s ex-wife — agreed that it was “very dark” inside the apartment.

“I mean, literally all the lights were off,” Spelling continued. “And the only lights were, like, people smoking or like doing, I don’t know what was going on, but we went.”

Spelling did tell Richards, 53, that Sheen, 58, was “always very nice” when they crossed paths. “He’s very charming and sweet,” Richards agreed.

“He brings me into the kitchen and he’s like, ‘Well, anything else?’ I was terrified to take anything else. I didn’t know,” Spelling continued. “There were so many people there and they were all like, ‘Oh yeah, Charlie, we have this, we have that.’ And I was like, ‘I’m good.’”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star eventually asked for a soda.

“He took us around, I believe there were some ladies of the night there,” Spelling shared. Richards added, “Probably, I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Spelling explained that her then-roommate, Kevin, was close with Sheen — which is how she got to his condo. “He and Charlie had a lot of … he would go MIA for days,” she recalled.

After telling Richards about the one night in Sheen’s home, Spelling admitted she thought it would be “a good story to tell” one day.

“That’s my only memory of being there,” she concluded.

Richards was married to Sheen from 2002 to 2006. Together they share daughters Sami, 20, and Lola, 19. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum joked that Spelling was living for only “a short time” in that building.

“You were there longer than I was,” Richards added. “It was a building where a lot of people were up and down that elevator. But that’s OK.”

Spelling added: “I saw the before and I saw the after. That’s all I’m saying.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Sheen’s team for comment.