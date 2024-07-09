Tori Spelling experienced her first period at age 14 during a month-long stay in Las Vegas — and her mom offered an interesting solution.

“We were all prepped for the pool and then it came. So, I got my period,” Tori, 51, said during the Tuesday, July 9, episode of her “Misspelling” podcast. “My mom was like, ‘OK, we have to get you something. We have to get you feminine products for this.’”

Tori recalled her friend telling her to get tampons so they could swim on the trip, but Tori’s mom, Candy Spelling, suggested “a belt” instead.

“I was like, ‘What’s a belt?’ I’m not kidding, you guys. I don’t even know if they make this anymore,” Tori continued. “It was archaic even when my mom recommended it. But it’s basically a snap-on elastic belt that you wear around your waist, and it holds the pad. … And it’s not just a pad, it’s a mega pad.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Family Album Through the Years Look through Tori Spelling’s life in photos, from being Aaron Spelling’s daughter to starting her very own family — see the pics

She recalled it being “the fluffiest thing” she’s ever seen.

“It was a goddamn f—king diaper,” Tori added. “It was a motherf—king diaper. I was wearing a diaper around my waist, and it was an elastic band. You couldn’t cover it up.”

To this day, Tori has no idea how her mom found the belt during their vacation.

“My friend was hysterically laughing at me, and I was hysterically crying, because I was like, ‘Oh, my God, what am I gonna do?’” the actress recalled. “It didn’t matter if I even turned that damn bathing suit around and had the butt part in the front. You couldn’t cover this thing. And it looked like I had a penis.”

Tori referred to it as “a chastity belt, but for teens with their period.” (The actual title of said tool is a sanitary belt and was used by menstruating women before the 1970s.)

Thinking from a parent standpoint, Tori admitted it was “a good tool” to keep boys away. “No guy would ever want to go near a girl wearing that,” she added.

While she didn’t go to the pool that first day, Tori recalled “getting smart” and adjusting the belt to work for her.

“I would sneak into my parents’ room and take my dad’s razor, and I would DIY my padded belt,” she added. “I would, like, shave the pad down, and then, they forgot about it.”

She concluded: “I had a diaper on for seven days. So, as they say, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”