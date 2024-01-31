If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more!
The Best Menstrual Cups of 2024
From restricting your wardrobe choices to preventing you from enjoying your hobbies, period days can be pretty rough. If you want to continue on with your routine with as much comfort as possible during your cycle, a menstrual cup is the way to go. These reusable hygiene products are convenient, safe to use, and last a long time. To help you make the switch, we’ve put together a buying guide and reviewed the best menstrual cups of 2024. The Diva cup is our top pick because of its medical-grade design that’s easy to use. Find the right fit for your needs with our guide.
Buying Guide: Menstrual Cups
Before delving deeper into the best options on the market, you should know how to choose the right menstrual cup. In this section, we'll go over some important factors you should consider when buying a sanitary cup.
Cervix Length
The first and probably the most crucial aspect to consider while buying a menstrual cup is your cervix length. This factor alone can help you decide the correct cup size, so pay close attention to it. You can find these cups in three sizes: small, medium, and large.
If you have a high cervix, you will need a larger cup to achieve a tight fit. Similarly, a low cervix will require a smaller cup to prevent it from coming loose. Lastly, a medium cup will suffice for a medium cervix length.
Before you make any purchases, you should know how to determine your cervix length. You can get professional help or ask your doctor to assist you. Otherwise, you can check this length yourself. Simply insert your finger in the vagina and feel for a dent or a slimy tip. Once you feel it, check how deep you had to go in order to find it. One knuckle in means a low cervix. A similar pattern goes for two and three knuckles, which means medium and high cervix, respectively.
Customer Reviews
Before buying any hygiene products like a menstrual cup, you should be sure about your decision. This is why it is so important to read product reviews. You should look for legitimate brands, as the market is otherwise filled with knock-off versions.
These dupes are not only low in quality but also pose a serious threat to your health. For example, having unknown materials in your body can expose you to yeast infections, toxic shock syndrome, and urinary tract infections.
Flow
Another crucial factor to consider while purchasing a menstrual cup is your period flow. If you get heavy flow with multiple tampon changes throughout the day, you might need a bigger capacity cup. On the other hand, if you have lighter menses and only require minimal tampon changes during the day, a smaller cup should be enough for you.
Also, you should track your flow during the beginning stages of the cup. That way, you can learn when to clean the cup and reinsert it without facing any accidents. You should use sanitary pads at first for additional protection just to avoid mishaps.
Cup Firmness
Cup firmness plays a vital role in the performance of your menstrual cup. The more firm the cup is, the tighter it will stick to your cervix to form the suction. That doesn’t mean a firmer cup is better. Instead, the right cup for you will depend on your muscle strength.
If you work out regularly and have strong muscles, you may require a firmer cup. That way, it will stay in place and resist the pressure from your pelvic floor. On the contrary, if you have a sensitive bladder, a firm cup can put excessive force on it. As a result, you will feel uncomfortable throughout the day. If that is your case, you should look for a soft cup that will provide you with a comfortable experience.
Gynecological Health
Your gynecological health is an important part of menstrual cup shopping. If you've recently had any vaginal infections, it may be a good idea to hold off on purchasing a new menstrual product. Always follow the advice of your doctor when it comes to your period products.
Tips for Using a Menstrual Cup
Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your menstrual cup.
- When you’re a beginner, use a sanitary pad to avoid leaking accidents.
- There is a learning curve for cup insertion, so make sure you practice it regularly before giving up.
- If you’re not sure about your flow, check for the absorption capacity on your tampon box to select the right cup size.
- Always fold the cup into a C-shape to insert it properly.
- The menstrual cup is not supposed to be uncomfortable. So if you're feeling it, you should remove and reinsert it.
- Make sure to always sanitize your cup regularly, especially after each cycle.
- When you're new to the menstrual cup, just try it for a couple of hours a day to get used to it.
- If you're unsure about the application, consult your physician for proper guidance.
Advantages of a Menstrual Cup
Here are some common advantages of using menstrual cups:
- It's an eco-friendly option and reduces the waste generally seen in other sanitary products.
- Because it's a one-time investment, you save a lot of money in the long run.
- It gives you a natural experience with little to no discomfort.
- The cup significantly reduces the chances of toxic shock syndrome and other infections.
- It provides you with an odor-free experience.
- Unlike other hygiene products, it gives you the chance to continue your physical activities as usual.
The Best Menstrual Cups
DivaCup Menstrual Cup
Pros
- Medical-grade product
- Requires minimal assistance
- Available in two sizes
Cons
- On the pricey side
Known as the pioneer of new period products, the DivaCup menstrual cup features a durable and comfortable silicone material. It's an eco-friendly, medical-grade, and easy-to-use product that requires minimal assistance to achieve a perfect seal.
The cup is a non-dye option with no chemicals to ensure safety. It's gynecologist-approved and ideal for women between the ages between 19 and 34. It has narrow dimensions that are most well-suited for lower and medium cervix lengths. Because of its quality and size options, we've chosen this cup as the top pick on our list.
Saalt Menstrual Cup
Pros
- Flexible fit prevents excessive pressure
- Available in different colors
- An FDA-approved option
Cons
- Suction power could be better
The Saalt reusable menstrual cup is a softer option. Because it features a flexible rim, it doesn’t apply pressure to the bladder, giving you a comfortable experience. Manufactured from medical grade silicone, this product is available in four colors.
The menstrual cup has a unique bulb shape that adequately seals the cervix and stops the flow from leaking. It also comes with an easy-to-grab end that helps with placement and removal. This is an FDA-tested product with clearance for skin sensitivity and allergies. It's the ideal option for those who are new to menstrual cups, as it's very easy to learn how to use.
Dutchess Menstrual Cup
Pros
- Leak-free seal with minimal effort
- Safe to use for long periods
- Latex-free and BPA-free material
Cons
- Removal can be tricky
Sold in a pack of two, the Dutchess reusable menstrual cups are available in two sizes. Among them, size A is better for a high cervix, while size B works well for a low cervix with a lighter flow. These are soft cups that offer up to 12 hours of protection.
Manufactured from medical-grade silicone, these cups are suitable for athletic activities as well. Due to the soft rim, they provide easy handling, ensuring adequate suction even during a workout. This is a leak-free and easy-to-use product, especially for beginners. It's also a non-toxic, latex-free, and BPA-free option. Plus, the cups comes with a pouch so that you can store them easily with proper sanitation.
Lena Menstrual Cup
Pros
- Suitable for active lifestyles
- Easy to grab stem length
- Most eco-friendly option
Cons
- Difficult to find the right size
Featuring an easy-to-grab stem, the Lena menstrual cup is another ideal option for beginners. It's available in two sizes, small and large, for a low and high cervix, respectively. Providing a 12-hour wear time, this cup features plastic-free, BPA-free, and non-toxic silicone—a hypoallergenic material that prevents skin irritation.
Because it has a firm suction, it's ideal for women with an active lifestyle as well. This is an eco-friendly option and can last for up to 10 years without requiring a replacement. Not only that, but the product's packaging is also completely biodegradable, so it reduces a lot of waste.
Pixie Soft Menstrual Cup
Pros
- Multiple size and color options
- Includes a storage pouch
- Suitable for women of all ages
Cons
- A bit expensive
Made from non-toxic silicone, the Pixie menstrual cup is available in four sizes. Depending on your flow and cervix length, you can choose the right size from the options from extra small to extra large. Including a small pouch, this is a BPA-free, plastic-free, and latex-free option.
The long stem makes the insertion and removal quite easy while the suction reduces the chances of any leakage. Not only that, but it's safe to wear for 12 hours before needing a reinsert. It's also safe for exercise and is ideal for women who like to carry on with their physical activities during menstruation.
People Also Ask
-
Q: Are menstrual cups safe to use?
A:Menstrual cups consist of medical-grade silicone material, so they're safe to use internally and pose little to no threat of any side effects. In fact, it helps reduce the risk of toxic shock syndrome and UTIs that are otherwise a serious problem with their tampon counterparts. Some people can find it hard to get used to these cups, but after some practice and time, you'll get the idea of how to use it safely. That said, it's always advisable to stay cautious in such cases. That's why you should regularly clean your cup and store it in a sanitary place.
-
Q: How do I insert and remove my menstrual cup?
A:Menstrual cups require some practice before you can place it properly. While some people get it right their first time, it's still better to practice before going out in public. When inserting the cup, you should fold it into a C-shape and insert it with one leg propped up. This will give you enough access to position it correctly. Once the cup is in, wiggle it around so that it can form a suction and stay in place. When removing it, use the thin stem to pinch it out. As a general rule, you shouldn’t feel the cup if it's in the right place. So if you can feel it pinching, you should remove and reinsert it.
-
Q: How do I clean my menstrual cup?
A:As opposed to what many people believe, menstrual cups are quite easy to clean. When it's time to remove your cup, make sure to gently take it out without making a mess. Dump the contents in the toilet and flush. Then, you can use lukewarm water to rinse the cup and clean it. You can also use mild soap to get the job done. Some women even sanitize their cups every now and then just for the sake of extra protection.
