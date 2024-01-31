The Best Menstrual Cups of 2024

Buying Guide: Menstrual Cups Before delving deeper into the best options on the market, you should know how to choose the right menstrual cup. In this section, we'll go over some important factors you should consider when buying a sanitary cup.

Cervix Length The first and probably the most crucial aspect to consider while buying a menstrual cup is your cervix length. This factor alone can help you decide the correct cup size, so pay close attention to it. You can find these cups in three sizes: small, medium, and large. If you have a high cervix, you will need a larger cup to achieve a tight fit. Similarly, a low cervix will require a smaller cup to prevent it from coming loose. Lastly, a medium cup will suffice for a medium cervix length. Before you make any purchases, you should know how to determine your cervix length. You can get professional help or ask your doctor to assist you. Otherwise, you can check this length yourself. Simply insert your finger in the vagina and feel for a dent or a slimy tip. Once you feel it, check how deep you had to go in order to find it. One knuckle in means a low cervix. A similar pattern goes for two and three knuckles, which means medium and high cervix, respectively.

Customer Reviews Before buying any hygiene products like a menstrual cup, you should be sure about your decision. This is why it is so important to read product reviews. You should look for legitimate brands, as the market is otherwise filled with knock-off versions. These dupes are not only low in quality but also pose a serious threat to your health. For example, having unknown materials in your body can expose you to yeast infections, toxic shock syndrome, and urinary tract infections.

Flow Another crucial factor to consider while purchasing a menstrual cup is your period flow. If you get heavy flow with multiple tampon changes throughout the day, you might need a bigger capacity cup. On the other hand, if you have lighter menses and only require minimal tampon changes during the day, a smaller cup should be enough for you. Also, you should track your flow during the beginning stages of the cup. That way, you can learn when to clean the cup and reinsert it without facing any accidents. You should use sanitary pads at first for additional protection just to avoid mishaps.

Cup Firmness Cup firmness plays a vital role in the performance of your menstrual cup. The more firm the cup is, the tighter it will stick to your cervix to form the suction. That doesn’t mean a firmer cup is better. Instead, the right cup for you will depend on your muscle strength. If you work out regularly and have strong muscles, you may require a firmer cup. That way, it will stay in place and resist the pressure from your pelvic floor. On the contrary, if you have a sensitive bladder, a firm cup can put excessive force on it. As a result, you will feel uncomfortable throughout the day. If that is your case, you should look for a soft cup that will provide you with a comfortable experience.

Gynecological Health Your gynecological health is an important part of menstrual cup shopping. If you've recently had any vaginal infections, it may be a good idea to hold off on purchasing a new menstrual product. Always follow the advice of your doctor when it comes to your period products.

Tips for Using a Menstrual Cup Here are some tips to help you get the most out of your menstrual cup. When you’re a beginner, use a sanitary pad to avoid leaking accidents.

There is a learning curve for cup insertion, so make sure you practice it regularly before giving up.

If you’re not sure about your flow, check for the absorption capacity on your tampon box to select the right cup size.

Always fold the cup into a C-shape to insert it properly.

The menstrual cup is not supposed to be uncomfortable. So if you're feeling it, you should remove and reinsert it.

Make sure to always sanitize your cup regularly, especially after each cycle.

When you're new to the menstrual cup, just try it for a couple of hours a day to get used to it.

If you're unsure about the application, consult your physician for proper guidance.