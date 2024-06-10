Tori Spelling Celebrates Daughter Stella’s 16th Birthday

Tori Spelling celebrated her daughter Stella’s sweet 16 while bursting with pride.

“My Baby Girl @stella_mcdermott08 is 16 today!” Spelling, 51, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 9, alongside a throwback video of Stella. The clip — set to TV Girl’s “Lovers Rock” song — featured a slideshow of photos showcasing the birthday girl over the years, from drinking a chocolate malt as a child to posing by the pool in a more recent snap.

Spelling continued: “Is she my mini me or am I now her mini me? Will always be my Buggy 🐞. So beautiful inside and out. So wise, funny, creative and best of all KIND. So proud of this human. Love watching her challenge the world as she takes it over. They’ll never yet always see her coming. Love you bestie baby. Xo”

Along with Stella, Spelling shares Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with estranged husband Dean McDermott, whom she split from in June 2023. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum overflowed with joy a day earlier when she celebrated son Beau’s kindergarten graduation.

“Beau Beau 🐻 is officially a 1st grader!” Spelling wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 8. “Yesterday he had his end of the year Kindergarten party at school. So proud of this kid! My Baby. #kindergartenkutie ❤️.”

In a photo from the cherished day, Spelling knelt beside Beau as he proudly displayed his “Kindergarten Certificate.”

The special events with her kids come as a stark contrast to the realities of Spelling’s other world with McDermott, 57.

In May, Us Weekly obtained court documents that said the former couple must pay over $400,000 to City National Bank following a judgment on a 12-year-old bank loan.The docs revealed that Spelling owed a default judgment of $219,796.66, while McDermott owed $202,066.10 in total.

“When a judgment has been paid or settled in full, a satisfaction of judgment is required in court and none has been filed in this case,” Joshua Friedman, an attorney for City National Bank, told Us at the time.

As the money troubles deepened, Spelling revealed in an April episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast that she couldn’t afford a storage unit.

“I have all my kids’ memories. I have everything from my 18-year marriage, everything until, I guess, a year ago when we had to escape the house with mold and everything was put into storage,” Spelling said. “But anyway, [I] didn’t have the money to pay for the units.”

McDermott, for his part, has been dating Lily Calo since their split. After the couple went Instagram official on May TK, Spelling liked the photo — and a fan rushed to bash the actress.

McDermott, however, defended his ex in the comments section while sharing that she’s dating, as well. “It’s because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more [than] I can say for the trolls commenting on this post,” he wrote. “Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart [than they are] together. That’s life. I’ll pray for happiness for all the haters.”