Tori Spelling once had purple hair — but not where you’d think.

Spelling, 51, recently recalled a time when she accidentally dyed her pubic hair purple during the Friday, July 12 episode of her “misSPELLING” podcast.

“I remember when I went platinum on 90210. I was at my hairdresser and getting it done and, at the time, landing strips were in,” she began. “I said to my hairdresser, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I love the color you did my hair. Wait, is that ever a thing? I could dye my pubes to match, like I’m platinum here, I could be platinum there.’”

“So he whipped up a little bit and he gave it to me,” Spelling continued, noting that she “didn’t ask for instructions” because she was “rushing out.”

The Saved by the Bell alum went on to explain that when she got home she decided to give the DIY dye job a go and placed the product on her hair. Shortly after, she started screaming for her roommate, Kevin, to come help.

“He comes in and it had turned bright purple,” Spelling revealed. “I don’t know if I left it on too long, probably the case, because it burned like hell, but it was bright purple.”

“So that was the first time I had to shave it all off and go down to the hardwood. And then I was like, ‘Oh this is cute’,” she concluded.

This isn’t the first time Spelling has shared extremely intimate, personal moments with her podcast listeners. Earlier this month, she recalled experiencing her period at age 14 and the interesting solution her mother, Candy Spelling, offered at the time.

“My mom was like, ‘OK, we have to get you something. We have to get you feminine products for this.’”

Instead of the typical pad or tampon, Candy offered “a belt.”

“I’m not kidding, you guys. I don’t even know if they make this anymore,” Tori continued. “It was archaic even when my mom recommended it. But it’s basically a snap-on elastic belt that you wear around your waist, and it holds the pad. … And it’s not just a pad, it’s a mega pad.”

​​“It was a goddamn f—king diaper,” Tori added. “It was a motherf—king diaper. I was wearing a diaper around my waist, and it was an elastic band. You couldn’t cover it up.”

She concluded: “I had a diaper on for seven days. So, as they say, what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.”