Tori Spelling sent a sweet shout-out to her mom, Candy Spelling, on Mother’s Day.

In a series of Instagram Story uploads, Tori, 50, gushed over the lessons her mom taught her over the years. “Happy Mother’s Day @candyspelling ❤️ u,” she captioned a throwback photo of Candy, now 78, holding her as a baby.

A second pic showed the mother-daughter duo standing next to one another, both wearing black and white. “I still stand by this look,” Tori teased, seemingly referring to her black dress patterned with daisies. “The wildflower & me rise.”

Tori quipped alongside a third snap, which Candy crouching down beside her in a formal dress, “The flower doesn’t fall far from the bush … yup, think on that one.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum rounded out her tribute with another poignant message. “Thank you for teaching me strength and resilience mommy (and, how to set a proper dinner party table and always how to spot a fake purse 😂),” she concluded.

Candy shared Tori and son Randy Spelling with late husband Aaron Spelling. The couple were married from 1968 until his death in 2006.

While Tori and her mother have experienced their fair share of ups and downs through the years, the twosome are in a good place. Candy revealed in April that it meant “a lot” to be there for her daughter following her split from Dean McDermott.

“She really needed [support],” Candy told People at the time, noting that “everything’s good” between her and Tori.

The BH90210 alum filed for divorce from McDermott, 57, in March. The pair tied the knot in 2006 and share five kids: Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11 and Beau, 7. (McDermott is also the father of son Jack, 25, with ex Mary Jo Eustace.)

McDermott previously announced in a June 2023 Instagram post that he and Tori had separated, but the message was later deleted. Several months later, he told the Daily Mail that he caused “a lot of pain” throughout the couple’s relationship.

Tori referenced the revelation on her “Misspelling” podcast in April. Listeners heard an emotional phone call between her and McDermott, but only her side of the conversation was audible.

“You basically put it all out there with Daily Mail, like you said, everything that you’ve done to me over the years,” Tori said, claiming that she had a right to file the divorce paperwork first. “So, I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up that I would file. Those are things I would never have divulged to anybody, and you did.”

Later that month, Tori opened up about why she remained married to McDermott for as long as she did despite their bumpy history.

“One of my biggest fears, and this perhaps did make me stay longer, is I feel like in our world it’s difficult to be with a man and have him not feel emasculated,” Spelling said on her podcast. “Not by our doing, but by who we are and have been labeled by society.”

She described her breakup as “fresh” while chatting with the episode’s guest, Shannen Doherty. “We’re not just women who make money,” Tori continued. “We’re women that have power, we’re women that have fame. I don’t know any different. I feel guilty. Like, how am I ever gonna be with a man and he doesn’t feel like less than me just because of my status?”