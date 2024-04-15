Tori Spelling’s mom, Candy Spelling, is always going to be by her daughter’s side.

“She really needed [support],” Candy, 78, told People on Sunday, April 14, while discussing Tori’s divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage. She went on to say that it meant “a lot” to be there for Tori.

“Everything’s good,” Candy, who shared Tori and son Randy with the late Aaron Spelling, told the outlet. Candy and Tori have experienced ups and downs over the years, but are now in a good place.

Tori filed for divorce from McDermott on March 29, months after he announced their separation in a June 2023 Instagram post that has since been deleted. After the filing went public, Tori recorded the first episode of her “Misspelling” podcast — released on April 1 — in which she called McDermott to tell him about the split news. (Listeners could only hear Tori’s side of the conversation.)

“I hate to do this to you while you’re in the middle of you’re going to work and everything. They’ve done it,” she said. “It’s just the formality. It’s like a one sheet you check off and next you’ll have to sign it.”

After it appeared McDermott was worried about how he would be perceived once the news broke, Tori stated that she feels “like I deserve to file first then” because of what he’s done during their marriage.

“You basically put it all out there with Daily Mail, like you said, everything that you’ve done to me over the years,” Tori continued during the episode. “So, I think it would make perfect sense that it’s followed up that I would file. Those are things I would never have divulged to anybody, and you did.”

In November 2023, McDermott spoke to the Daily Mail about the ins and outs of their marriage, revealing that he inflicted “a lot of pain” during their relationship.

Tori and McDermott tied the knot in 2006. Together they share five kids together, Liam, 17, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7. (McDermott is also a father to son Jack, 25, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.)

Tori finally filed for divorce after realizing it’s “what’s best for everyone,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

“Tori and Dean are still cordial,” the insider added, noting that the estranged pair has “been together so long and tried for so long so it’s difficult [to cut ties].”