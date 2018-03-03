Tori Spelling Returns to Social Media One Day After Police Visit

No trouble here! Tori Spelling returned to social media just a day after the police were called to her home following a “verbal dispute.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum took to Instagram on Friday, March 2, to wish her youngest child, Beau, a happy birthday. “#BeauBeau1 Happy 1st Birthday! Did he just say Beau or Birthday?” she wrote, alongside a video of the adorable baby cooing. “Ha ha… Daddy @imdeanmcdermott and I ❤👶🏼You SO much!!” In the clip, Spelling gushes, “Who’s one today?” as her husband of 11 years, Dean McDermott, says in the background, “Hey buddy! Happy birthday tickles!”

Spelling, 44, shares five children with the Chopped Canada host, including Liam, 10, Stella, 9, Hattie, 6, and Finn, 5.

As previously reported, police were called to Spelling and McDermott’s home in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles in the early hours of Thursday, March 1. TMZ had reported that McDermott, 51, had called 911 after his wife had allegedly become “aggressive.”

The Los Angeles Police Department PIO told Us Weekly that the police were dispatched to the home over a verbal dispute amongst two people. They did not confirm if the argument was between Spelling and McDermott: “Officers are not on the scene any longer, but we did get confirmation that the investigation revealed that it was a domestic incident in which there was no crime, no arrest, and no transport.”

A source later told Us, “At this point, Tori won’t be transported to the hospital. There are no discussions about placing Tori on any type of psychiatric hold, and she is no danger to herself or others.”

The Stori Telling author and McDermott have had their ups and downs through the years. In 2013, Us exclusively revealed that McDermott had a two-day affair with a woman named Emily Goodhand. The couple eventually reconciled and credited the birth of Beau for making their relationship stronger.

“Communication has been our key,” Spelling told Us in May 2017 of repairing their bond. “We had both taken the ease of our relationship for granted. We both realize now that relationships and marriage take work. You get out of it what you put into it. We love each other so much though. We are willing to put in that work.”

Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios — who spoke with Us Weekly the day police were called to Spelling’s home — revealed she had met the True Tori star the day before while they were both filming segments for an upcoming Facebook series. The So Random podcast host recalled that Spelling seemed “a little tired-eyed” and had joked about sticking around the set “for no reason.”

