Tori Spelling is sharing details about why her eldest son, Liam, had to undergo foot surgery earlier this week.

“To everyone that’s asked…Liam fell down the stairs at home and has been in pain and immobile since 6 weeks + Liam’s navicular accessory fractured bone in right foot needed to be removed and then tendon reattached to his main bone with a metal hook rod,” Spelling, 50, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, December 14.

Spelling shared that the 16-year-old fell down the stairs six weeks ago and hadn’t experienced any healing on his own, so they had to get professional help before thanking her followers for the well wishes.

She noted that Liam did great in surgery and thanked Dr. Gifford, their foot and ankle surgeon, and her team at Thousand Oaks Surgical Hospital. Liam also got a visit from the family’s longtime pediatrician Dr. Saul, who Spelling said is part of “our family” in her Instagram Story. “The recovery process begins,” she added. “ It’s going to be a long journey but we take it day by day.”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress initially shared her love for Liam on Wednesday, December 13, as he headed into surgery.

“My 1st baby waiting to go into foot surgery…Not sure who’s more nervous him or mama,” the actress wrote via Instagram. Despite her own nerves, Spelling praised Liam’s strength: “Proud of your bravery @liammcdermott and things can only get better after this.”

Liam is the eldest of the five children that Spelling shares with estranged husband Dean McDermott. The pair also co-parent daughters, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 12, and sons, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6. McDermott has another son, Jack, 24, with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

Things have been rocky for Spelling and McDermott, 57, in the last several months. In June, McDermott announced via Instagram that he and Spelling were getting a divorce. (He later deleted the post.)

In a November 15 interview, McDermott told the Daily Mail that he had completed 40 days in rehab over the summer and was now living in a sober home with eight other men. He also revealed that he had not seen Spelling or his children since posting about his marriage on Instagram and shared that he tried to end his life that night.

“’After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up. Thank God I did. Because I would’ve ruined so many lives if I had died,” he said in the interview.

Since his split from Spelling, McDermott has been spotted out with Lily Calo multiple times including dropping her off at LAX, where the pair shared a kiss. Spelling, meanwhile, has been spotted with CEO Ryan Cramer.

Spelling and McDermott met in 2005 on the set of a made-for-tv movie while they were both married to other people. They wed in May 2006.