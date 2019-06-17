Love, sex and marriage. Tori Spelling spoke candidly about staying faithful in a relationship five years after her husband Dean McDermott’s affair.

“The reality is you’re two people. I feel like humans, instinctually, it’s really hard to be monogamous because you’re always changing,” the 46-year-old BH90210 star explained on McDermott’s “Daddy Issues” podcast, released on Monday, June 17. “And if you’re not on the same page, you have to try to change again, and evolve and be on the same page.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2013 that the former Chopped Canada host, 52, had a two-day affair with then 28-year-old Emily Goodhand while on location shooting the cooking series.

While an emotional Spelling worried that she could never give McDermott “enough sex” during an onscreen couples therapy session shown on their former docuseries True Tori in 2014, the actress was confident about their sex life on Monday’s podcast.

“That’s our common thing, we’re super passionate,” Spelling told McDermott and his cohosts, Nicky Paris and Adam Hunter. “I still look at him, even when I’m mad at him, like, ‘Ugh, he’s so sexy.’”

Earlier on the episode, the twosome revealed that they watch porn together, with McDermott suggesting that the pair look for “Real Housewives parody porn.”

“We could do my love for reality TV and porn and blend the two, so we’re on the same page, always,” the sTORI Telling author added. “Mixing interests, keeping the passion alive!”

McDermott also gushed about how Spelling used to vajazzle her vagina.

“You can have, like, designs, little shiny jewels and stuff put on,” the Slasher actor said on the podcast. “It was the sexiest thing ever. It was so fantastic.”

Spelling and McDermott tied the knot in 2006 and are parents of Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2.

