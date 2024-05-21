Torrey DeVitto explained why she didn’t think she and Paul Wesley shouldn’t have gotten married.

“The divorce was hard because it was the first time I went through something like that publicly,” DeVitto, 39, said during the Monday, May 20, episode of the “Pretty Little Liars: True Crime” podcast about her split from Wesley, 41.

Despite their relationship not working out, DeVitto has remained on good terms with Wesley.

“It was really for the best. He’s lovely — we shouldn’t have gotten married. We were really young when we met,” she recalled. “We were 22 and we were crazy. Two insane people getting married. We were young and wild.”

DeVitto had nothing but praise for Wesley, adding, “Once I knew that it was time to go, I always wanted the best for him. I still want the best for him. I actually bump into him here and there. It’s been so long.”

The former couple met on the set of Killer Movie in 2007 and dated for four years before getting engaged. After they tied the knot in 2011, DeVitto appeared on Wesley’s hit The CW series Vampire Diaries from 2012 to 2013 as Dr. Meredith Fell.

“I’m just a very lucky guy — very lucky. I don’t know why she went for me, but somehow a girl liked me for longer than a month,” Wesley exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2011.

DeVitto and Wesley called it quits and their divorce was finalized in 2013. “They will continue to remain good friends,” reps for the duo told Us at the time.

After ending his marriage, Wesley moved on with his The Vampire Diaries costar Phoebe Tonkin. They dated on and off from 2013 to 2017 until Tonkin, 34, confirmed their decision to part ways. Less than a year after his split from Tonkin, Wesley sparked dating rumors with Ines de Ramon and they secretly tied the knot in 2019.

Us confirmed in September 2022 that Wesley and de Ramon, 31, broke up. “Their decision to separate is mutual and occurred 5 months ago. They request privacy at this time,” a rep for Wesley and de Ramon stated at the time.

Wesley has since moved on with model Natalie Kuckenburg. The couple have attended several events since taking their romance public in late 2022. De Ramon, for her part, has been dating Brad Pitt amid his lengthy divorce battle with Angelina Jolie.

DeVitto, meanwhile, announced on Sunday, May 19, that she’s pregnant with her and fiancé Jared LaPine‘s first baby. The twosome’s pregnancy reveal came less than one year after Us broke the news of their engagement in September 2023.

Before finding love with LaPine, DeVitto was linked to Rick Glassman after her split from Wesley. She also dated Jesse Lee Soffer and Will Estes before dating Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from 2021 to 2023.