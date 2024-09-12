Celebrity trainer Gunnar Peterson is sharing a positive update on his 4-year-old daughter Monroe’s cancer journey.

“On June 18th we arrived back at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital for Monroe’s bone marrow transplant procedure,” Peterson wrote via Instagram on Thursday, September 12. “We had already spent 53 days of the year here undergoing 2 rounds of inpatient chemotherapy so it felt like we were coming back home after a quick trip.”

He continued, “Today, 86 days and two transplants later, this MVP is walking out of here cancer free and with a new immune system thanks to her incredible brother’s. It’s hard to find the words to fully capture and express the emotions or the meaning of this moment.”

Gunnar, who shares Monroe and son Zane with wife Jess Peterson, noted that Monroe was “dealt a very difficult and undeserving hand” with her cancer battle, adding that her body “endured so much pain and toxicity.”

He wrote that Monroe “somehow managed” to turn it into a “beautiful outcome with her beautiful spirit.”

“Monroe is coming home with lifelong friendships and memories that we will forever cherish,” he continued. “She received so much love from her nurses and doctors that we never heard a single complaint about missing her life outside of the hospital.”

Gunnar gave thanks to their family, friends and Monroe’s “amazing school community,” gushing that the support helped his daughter “feel special, loved, brave and strong everyday.”

“Today we begin a new chapter. We will never forget or take for granted the 139 sleeps or days we spent here at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital,” he concluded. “Thank you all, and Monroe we are so incredibly proud of you. 🙏🙏❤️❤️.”

Alongside the emotional message, Gunnar uploaded a video of Monroe walking down the hallway of the hospital, which was lined with several workers. Monroe held her brother’s hand as she made her way across the floor.

Several celebrities quickly flooded the comments section of Gunnar’s post. “PRAISE GOD!!!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️,” Kris Jenner wrote, while Kate Beckinsale added, “Oh God, Gunnar, this is incredible news. I’ve been thinking of you guys so much. What an absolute blessing and what a fighter and what a family God I’m so relieved for you.. all my love.xxxxx.”

Gunnar revealed in March that Monroe was battling acute myeloid leukemia. “Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself!” Gunnar wrote via Instagram at the time. “Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers.”

The fitness expert, whose clients have included Hugh Jackman and the Kardashian family, frequently shared updates on Monroe’s health in the months leading up to her remission.

“This child has not been bitter, angry, resentful, confused, felt like life is unfair, or as though she were a victim ONCE,” he wrote via Instagram in July. “She has found the silver lining every step of the way. … The glass is not only half full, it’s full of your favorite libation. Cheers to that and to our MVP! ❤️‍🩹♥️💪🏼.”