Celebrity fitness trainer Gunnar Peterson is asking for prayers after his 4-year-old daughter, Monroe, was diagnosed with cancer.

Peterson, who works with celebrities like the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 27, to reveal Monroe is battling acute myeloid leukemia, otherwise known as AML. The disease starts in the bone marrow and can spread to other parts of the body, like the lymph nodes and liver, according to the American Cancer Society.

“Our perfect 4 year old daughter, Monroe Vivian Peterson (MVP, see that?!) had a nagging cough, on and off fever, and an odd pallor to her for a few days last week. Typical kid stuff,” Peterson began in his caption. “Then my wife noticed bruising on her legs which was odd since she hadn’t been very active because of the other symptoms.”

The trainer explained that he and his wife, Jess Peterson, took their daughter to the hospital where she needed to undergo immediate transfusions and chemotherapy. Over the course of four days, the toddler also received spinal taps and a bone marrow biopsy.

“White blood cell count KO’d. Platelets in the toilet. Hemoglobin number lower than a soccer game final,” he wrote, adding, “She has AML leukemia. How the f*#! did we get here?!?!”

Peterson shared multiple photos of Monroe in her hospital bed, sharing a kiss with her mom and snuggling with her dad.

“More to come as we navigate the nightmare… Our Warrior Princess will crush this! She has even said it herself!” Peterson wrote. “Please hold our daughter, and our family-immediate and extended-in your hearts, thoughts, and prayers.”

He added, “Back to levity and fitness fodder , more on this as it unfolds. Into the storm. ⛈️🦬.”

Well-wishes flooded Peterson’s comments section, including messages from Johnson, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “We are all praying for you 🤍 we love you,” Kardashian, 43, wrote.

“My family and I are praying for your baby G we love you all so very much and lifting her up in the name of Jesus…. 🙏🏼💔🙏🏼❤️💔,” Jenner, 68, added.

“We’re always here brother. Always,” Johnson, 51, commented. “She will crush this, as she herself has declared.”

Peterson is a proud dad when it comes to Monroe, who can be seen accompanying him to the gym in multiple Instagram posts. In August 2023, he shared a video of Monroe playfully using workout machines. “Start ‘em young! Working out is just a part of life! It’s not exercise it’s energy and the experience!” he captioned the clip. “These Littles see fun not work! New skills! Clearly a ‘pull’ day! Haha!”

That same month, Peterson posted a sweet Instagram photo of himself blowing a kiss to Monroe while she blew one back from her car seat.

“When the littlest of my Littles asks me for one more kiss and why I have to leave,” he wrote. “Then she asks me to show her my passport one more time because she likes the picture. 💪🏼♥️💪🏼 Daddy is always right here sweet Dizzles.”