Trishelle Cannatella is firing back at trolls accusing her of being anti-trans following her drama with Peppermint on The Traitors.

“Traitors finale day 🗡️🖤 I hope you guys enjoy,” Trishelle, 44, wrote via X on Thursday, March 7. “I’m so proud to be a part of this incredible cast of some of the best people I’ve ever met. #TheTraitorsUS.”

In the thread, one user replied to the Challenge alum with the hashtag, #TransRightsAreHumanRights 🏳️‍⚧️, alluding to Trishelle’s hand in getting Peppermint banished from the castle early on in the season. Trishelle replied to the user to share her thoughts on the issue.

“Agreed. Something I have been vocal about for over 2 decades,” she retorted on Friday, March 8. “You must be new!”

Another user accused Trishelle of being a Donald Trump supporter by sharing a GIF of an SNL skit with a cast member wearing a “MAGA” t-shirt and captioned the pic, “You.” Trishelle clapped back in her reply.

“Look up my voting records and history,” she said. “Be a better troll please.”

Trishelle — who became a reality star for her time on MTV’s The Real World and The Challenge — has been an ally for the LGBTQIA+ community over the years. She’s attended countless Pride events and drag shows.

“Lundi Gras: started with Drag Brunch @virginhotelsnola @commonsclubnola with the gorgeous @laveaucontraire and ended with @redbeansparade and Krewe of Queer Beans walking parades 🌈,” she wrote via Instagram in February alongside a slideshow of photos from the event.

In the second episode of The Traitors, Trishelle had an awkward conversation with the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum. Trishelle jokingly accused Peppermint of being a traitor. Peppermint playfully made a shocked expression, however, Trishelle believed the reaction was serious and began campaigning against her. Peppermint was ultimately the first banished from the game.

While Trishelle ultimately went on to win the game alongside ally CT Tamburello, Peppermint spoke out about the biases she faced during her time in the castle during the season 2 reunion special.

“I know that somebody has to be the first to go on a show like this, but with no proof, then people have to rely on the biases that they bring into the game, which end up targeting whoever’s the most different from the group,” she said to Andy Cohen. “And in those situations, people like me don’t really fare that well.”

Peppermint explained with all the current anti-trans legislation going on in the United States, she believed that her involvement in the Traitors was more than just playing a game since she was representing her community.

“Most people don’t know someone who’s trans in their personal life which means that they learn about how to interact with us from TV,” she continued. “And so I was heartbroken that I wasn’t able to see that a little longer.”