Mercedes “MJ” Javid is fanning the flames of her rivalry with CT Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella.

MJ, 51, took to social media on Thursday, March 7, to reshare some wild opinions about The Challenge alums following their win on The Traitors. On her Instagram Stories, the Shahs of Sunset star posted a screenshot of tweets from a fan account titled The Real Andy of Beverly Hills.

In the thread, the user defends MJ and theorizes that CT, 43, and Trishelle, 44, have a closer relationship than they originally let on.

“So we all agree [that] CT is 100 percent f–king Trishelle right?” the user claimed. “Trishelle and CT have had an agenda against Bravo from episode 1! They [prepare] this s–t a long time ago, from the bedroom!”

Neither Trishelle nor CT, who have known each other for nearly two decades, have addressed the tweets. Trishelle and CT first crossed paths on the MTV show Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Inferno in 2004. The reality stars reunited in 2013 for The Challenge Rivals II.

The pair have been clear over the years that their relationship is platonic and have pursued other relationships. Trishelle tied the knot with husband John Hensz in 2017. CT, for his part, dated late girlfriend Diem Brown from 2006 to 2009. Following her death in 2013, CT moved on with Lilianet Solares whom he wed in September 2018. The twosome called it quits in November 2022.

Since their appearance on The Challenge Rivals II, CT and Trishelle have not been on a show together until they joined the season 2 cast of The Traitors this year. After their fellow Challenge player Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio was murdered in the first episode, CT and Trishelle aligned in the game with the hopes of making it to the end.

The duo achieved their goal by making it to the finale alongside MJ and Kate Chastain. The group successfully voted out Kate, 41, who was the sole traitor left. In the last round, both CT and Trishelle decided to banish one more player instead of ending the game and splitting the cash prize three ways.

CT, Trishelle and MJ entered a deadlock with each person receiving a vote. In the revote, Trishelle ultimately changed her vote from CT to MJ, insisting that she feared CT might have been lying to her but changing the vote to avoid a second deadlock. MJ was banished from the game while CT and Trishelle claimed the crown and money.

“You cannot get into this club. Congrats to my ride or die,” Trishelle wrote via X on Thursday alongside a picture of her and CT from the reunion.

The move upset and shocked MJ, who was vocal about her discontent during the reunion special where she called out Trishelle and CT for their “grifter energy.”