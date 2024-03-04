Andy Cohen promises “tears” and “screaming” during The Traitors season 2 reunion.

“It is all drama, and then you are gonna go straight into the reunion, so talk about a satisfying night of television,” Cohen, 55, teased during SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Monday, March 4, revealing that The Traitors reunion will air immediately after the season 2 finale on Thursday, March 7.

“None of them had seen the finale. They had all seen the first, I think, 45 minutes of the finale,” Cohen shared. “We sat there together and showed them the last 20 minutes so they could all see how it all played out and get their immediate reactions to that, which is really exciting.”

Cohen went on to explain that he filmed The Traitors reunion immediately after The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion — and the vibes were totally different.

“It was so fun being at the reunion because first of all, I had just come off the Potomac reunion, which was incredibly dramatic and very tense,” Cohen said. “So this was dramatic, but you’re talking about a game, you know, so it wasn’t … no blood was drawn, but it was really fun.”

While Cohen said it was his “normal reunion setting” the host speculated that some of The Traitors contestants were in over their heads. The Traitors season 2 cast included, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Peppermint, Marcus Jordan, Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy, Deontay Wilder, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Larsa Pippen, Tamra Judge, Janelle Pierzina, Dan Gheesling, Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen, Parvati Shallow, Kevin Kreider, Peter Weber, John Bercow, Phaedra Parks, Trishelle Cannatella, Kate Chastain, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Mercedes “MJ” Javid, Chris “CT” Tamburello and Shereé Whitfield.

“I think that some of these folks, because these are reality champions, they’ve seen a reunion once before and I think some of them thought, ‘Oh my god, what am I in for?’” Cohen said. “Now of course, the Housewives that were there were all easy breezy taking their photos in advance, just doing their things.”

Overall, Cohen said it was “really fun” to host The Traitors reunion. “I have to say I really enjoyed it,” he concluded.

Weeks prior to filming the show, Cohen teased that he hoped to get some clarity on Pippen and Jordan’s relationship status because of his hosting gig.

“I will be hosting The Traitors reunion, and I’m kind of wondering if that’s going to be the spot we get the tea about Marcus and Larsa,” he said during Andy Cohen Live on February 12. “That is in a few weeks. It is in a few weeks. … They’ll be there.”

Pippen appeared to subtly address her split from Jordan on February 11, after wiping Jordan from her Instagram and unfollowing him from the platform. They were spotted together days later, raising some eyebrows.

Pippen explained that they didn’t officially “break up” while appearing on the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast on February 21.

“I feel like I was very emotional. I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” she admitted. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them. I was just emotional and impulsive I guess.”

The Traitors season 2 finale will premiere via Peacock on Thursday, March 7.