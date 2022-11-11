It’s over. Chris “CT” Tamburello has filed for divorce from his wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, after four years of marriage.

The Challenge alum, 42, filed a motion to dissolve their marriage in Florida on Monday, November 7, Us Weekly can confirm. Tamburello claimed in his filing that their relationship is “irretrievably broken.”

Us previously broke the news in September 2018 that the twosome tied the knot, two years after welcoming son Christopher Jr.

“One of the things I love about Lili is she doesn’t want the attention, it’s just about me and her,” the nine-time champ told Us at the time. “I appreciate that because I’ve been doing this for so long I have a different appreciation for privacy. Her and CJ, they’re like my sanctuary in my own little world.”

He added: “But moving forward, I’m so proud of these times of my life I want to share them with everybody. And Lili wants to come out of hiding, too.”

As Tamburello and Solares, 30, continued raising their now-6-year-old son, their relationship hit a snag as he went to compete on The Challenge: Double Agents.

“The last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well,” the New York native said in a December 2020 episode. “We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

Without further addressing the nature of their separation, Tamburello admitted at the time that he was ready to dive back into The Challenge — “focused on myself” and “getting my head right.”

After filming concluded, the MTV personality and Solares eventually reconciled — before their relationship status once again made headlines earlier this year.

“Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we’re not breaking up. I’m sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention,” he captioned a January Instagram post, referring to a cryptic video he shared earlier that day that featured Halsey’s “Without Me” breakup song. “I’m away filming and we were in between scenes, I was listening to some music and I like that song, I like that remix, so I figured I’d post it why now and didn’t think anything of it.”

Neither Tamburello nor Solares have further addressed their divorce or custody arrangement.