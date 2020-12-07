Finding himself. Chris “CT” Tamburello is ready for the competition to begin — and is opening up about what has been happening at home.

“Remember me? Good because I almost forgot,” the three-time Challenge champ, 40, says in a new sneak peek of the Monday, December 7, Challenge: Double Agents launch special. “The last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well. We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

Us Weekly broke the news that CT, who is back for his 18th season of The Challenge, married Lili Solaris in a Florida wedding in September 2018. The couple share 4-year-old son Chris Jr. Their wedding was shown in an MTV special two months after they tied the knot.

At the time, CT raved over how Lili, 29, “doesn’t want the attention,” telling Us exclusively that he has “a different appreciation of privacy.” He also said that both Lili and their son, CJ, are the “sanctuary” in his life.

In the clip, the Real World alum notes that he’s ready to win again. “Now I’m coming in focused on myself, focused on work, focused on my son, focused on getting my head right getting back in shape, taking my life back,” CT says. “The dad bod era is over. It is now a fatherly figure.”

In the season 36 preview, Jay Starrett reveals he was worried when he saw CT come in the door for this season. “Last season was dad bod CT, this season is back to prime CT,” the Survivor vet, 31, says. “Damn, when I tell you I am scared — I am scared.”

It appears Lili and CT may have reunited after filming had wrapped. On November 21, he shared a photo of her via Instagram. “Six years later… …still thinks I’m funny,” he captioned the still. Three days later, she shared photos via Instagram from a birthday celebration and in one photo, the reality star had his arms around her.

The Challenge: Double Agents Declassified airs on MTV Monday, December 7, at 8 p.m. ET. The season premieres on MTV Wednesday, December 9, at 8 p.m. ET.