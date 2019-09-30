



Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid has already lost weight since she started trying to slim down post-baby. But five months after giving birth to her son, she’s ready to embark on a longer weight loss journey.

“I want to lose, like, 45 to 50 pounds, and I think I’ve lost like six or so — it might be 10,” Javid told Us Weekly at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center’s Eternal Beauty event to benefit the American Heart Association on Thursday, September 26. “But I’m really feeling like I’m just getting started.”

One thing that’s very important to the reality star, 47, is that she is able to eat in a way that works for her. “I really don’t want to see it as a diet. I really want to see it as like, the foods that I’m eating give me so much more energy,” she said. “I need to keep up with the baby, so it’s like, I gotta stick to it.”

The mom of five-month-old Shams Francis, with husband Tommy Feight, is also focusing on exercise. “I need to pick myself up and show up and move my body, because I’m really sticking to it,” she said. “I’m really into the bootcamps.”

The Bravo star began focusing on her own health after she felt more adjusted to motherhood. “My biggest focus right now is my baby,” she told Us in August 2019. “And now that I’m three months post-labor, I’m focusing on my physical and mental wellness and starting to drop the weight and exercise and get into a healthy diet.”

The body-positive star — who has been open about freezing her eggs and undergoing IVF — thinks that paying attention to any kind of wellness routine will help a new mom. Her first act of self-care after welcoming Shams was quite simple. “Well, I cut my hair, that’s the first thing,” she told Us in August. “So any shortcuts that you can have.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!