Chris “CT” Tamburello has opened up about navigating his split from estranged wife Lilianet Solares amid their messy divorce.

“I don’t know what the f—k happened, I don’t,” the Challenge champ, 42, revealed of what prompted their split in a candid Instagram video uploaded on Friday, April 7. “I lost 65 f—king pounds!”

The Most Dangerous Game actor noted in his caption that the lengthy social media post outlines “my life and my truth.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in September 2018 that Tamburello and Solares, now 30, had tied the knot. The reality TV alum filed for divorce four years later.

“What am I supposed to do with all this? What am I supposed to say? [Do] I want to clear the air?” he asked himself on Friday. “I’m tired of getting dragged. Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, [and] God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I’ve given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged?”

The nine-time Challenge winner further alleged that his ex has been “living a secret life,” blocked him on social media “last summer” and started “dating a stripper from Magic Mike.” Solares, who shares 7-year-old son Christopher with Tamburello, has not publicly addressed any of his claims.

“You ain’t working, you ain’t got a car [and] the judge said, ‘No,’ you ain’t getting any more money because you’re a f—king mess,” Tamburello alleged in his video, seemingly referring to child support and alimony requests. “I had to pay for your attorney.”

Tamburello revealed that he was willing to give Solares “whatever she wanted” during a mediation settlement, but she’s “still here” in his life. “Why are you still living in my house?” he added on Friday. “Oh here we go, now [it’s a] ‘hostile environment’ and you’re trying to kick me out of the house? Full custody of the kid? I didn’t even know I had a life insurance policy. The reason she’s upset [is] because she wanted to file, she didn’t think I was going to do it.”

The actor added: “It’s a shame, it didn’t have to come to this. We talked about it.”

Tamburello filed a motion to dissolve the duo’s marriage in November 2022, claiming that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” Earlier this year, the pair reached a temporary financial and custody arrangement regarding their son. Per court documents obtained by Us in March, Solares agreed to move out of their shared home — which Tamburello would retain — and into a rental property for which he contributed $7,200. The New York native also agreed to pay his estranged spouse temporary support of $761 per month.

“Next thing you know, I’m hemorrhaging for the next few months, paying for everything,” he claimed, alleging that Solares previously told him she did not want any child support or alimony. “It wasn’t [until] mediation when she talked about … making $70 grand a year. Wait, how much? ‘You didn’t know?’ No, I didn’t know! F—k, where’s all the money? Good question. It wasn’t until we got the financial statements that we realized that me and [our son], CJ, were her secret life.”

Tamburello concluded that he “was never going to get closure” from his now-ex. According to the MTV personality, their child even said that he “wished” he could live with his dad full-time “because it’s uncomfortable at Mom’s place” with her new boyfriend around.