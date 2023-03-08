An amicable separation? The Challenge’s CT Tamburello and his estranged wife Lilianet “Lili” Solares appear to be coming to an agreement on several matters in their divorce filing.

In new court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 7, the twosome agreed to temporary financial and custody arrangements following their split. Solares, 30, has agreed to move out of their marital home — where Tamburello, 42, will remain — and into a rental property that the reality star has contributed $7200 for, the documents read.

In addition to paying for a portion of the rented home, the MTV personality will also provide temporary support of $761 a month to the Cuba native starting at the beginning of March. Solares can return to their previously shared home to remove some of her personal belongings, but she must coordinate with the New York native when to do so.

The pair, who were married for four years from 2018 to 2022, share 6-year-old son Christopher Jr. The documents state that the exes agreed on a timesharing schedule with alternating days for their little one. When Solares moves into the rental, she is allowed to bring a limited amount of her son’s personal belongings to the new residence. However, the remainder of their child’s furniture and toys have to stay at Tamburello’s home.

Tamburello filed for divorce from Solares in November 2022 citing that their relationship was “irretrievably broken.” One month later, Solares filed a separate request for the duo’s son to primarily live with her following their split. The December 2022 documents stated that Solares wished “to keep the minor child apart from the litigation and protected from any stress that may be caused from the hostile situation between the parties.”

She also asked the court for exclusive use of the marital home that she shared with the Real World alum to “avoid any confrontation” and a temporary timesharing schedule where her son would primarily reside with her but spend equal time with his father.

While competing on The Challenge: Double Agents, Tamburello admitted things weren’t going well with his then-wife.

“The last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well,” he confessed in a December 2020 episode. “We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

After filming finished, the former couple reconciled for nearly two years before ultimately calling it quits for good.