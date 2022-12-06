Staying apart for the kids? The Challenge star Chris “CT” Tamburello’s estranged wife, Lilianet “Lili” Solares, has filed a request to have the duo’s son primarily live with her.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Solares, 31, asked the court for exclusive use of a marital home that she shares with Tamburello, 42, to “avoid any confrontation” with him. She asked the court to establish a temporary timesharing schedule where Christopher, 6, would primarily reside with her, but spend equal time with his father.

In the Friday, December 2, filing, the Cuba native admits that she and the MTV personality have “little to no communication” and alleges that “there is a tense and hostile environment in the home due to this litigation.” The filing states that Solares “wishes to keep the minor child apart from the litigation and protected from any stress that may be caused from the hostile situation between the parties.”

Tamburello filed for divorce last month after more than four years of marriage, stating that “the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken.”

In September 2018, Us broke the news that the pair had tied the knot.

“One of the things I love about Lili is she doesn’t want the attention, it’s just about me and her,” the Challenge champion told Us at the time. “I appreciate that because I’ve been doing this for so long, I have a different appreciation for privacy. Her and CJ, they’re like my sanctuary in my own little world.”

The reality TV competitor opened up about experiencing tough times in his marriage while competing on The Challenge: Double Agents.

“The last few seasons I wasn’t in the best place mentally. Marriage was not going well,” he said during a December 2020 episode. “We’re separated, and I feel like I’ve been running from problems for a long time. I feel like they finally caught up with me. I couldn’t lie to myself anymore.”

However, in January, the New York native assured fans that he and Solares were making it work after sharing a cryptic video that featured Halsey’s “Without Me” breakup track.

“Hey guys, quick PSA about my post from last night, I love my wife, we’re not breaking up. I’m sorry if I misled some of you into believing that we were breaking up, that was not my intention,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m away filming and we were in between scenes, I was listening to some music, and I like that song, I like that remix, so I figured I’d post it now and didn’t think anything of it.”

Neither Tamburello nor Solares has publicly addressed their recent decision to separate.