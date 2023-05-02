Remembering the good times. CT Tamburello took to social media to reminisce about his late girlfriend, Diem Brown.

“To Be Continued … #tay,” the Challenge alum, 42, wrote via Instagram on Monday, May 1, sharing a video of himself and Brown from their time together. In the comments of the now-deleted clip, Tamburello penned sweet sentiments of his former flame, noting how much he missed her.

“It would be nice to blow out the candles not alone for once … 🙏🏽🫶 … I’ll share what I have .. no motive. Promise,” he responded. “God she is an angel …”

Also in the comments, the New York native imagined what life would have been like for him and Brown if she were here today and how the two would have spent their time together.

“Can you imagine your closest inner circles knowing that after the lease is up they moving in together and planning on the white Pickett fence …!? Then poof,” he penned.

Brown and Tamburello met in 2006 while competing on the MTV show The Duel, which was the title of season 13 of The Challenge. The twosome were allies in the series and their connection blossomed into something more. At the time of filming, Brown completed a round of chemotherapy to treat her ovarian cancer.

While on the show, she donned a series of wigs and scarves to cover up her hair loss. However, when she took off the wig for the first time, Tamburello recalled in the episode that she resembled “GI Jane, lookin’ like a little sexy supermodel secret agent.” The pair even shared their first kiss on-screen while on a cliff.

After leaving the show, the couple continued to date long-distance but broke up in 2009 — the same year they returned for The Duel II. Three years later, the MTV personalities reunited to participate in 2012’s Battle of the Exes, where they earned second place and took home a cash prize of $100,000.

In 2013, the Germany native was diagnosed with ovarian cancer for a second time and had to complete another round of chemo. The following year, she returned to film Battle of the Exes II with Tamburello. However, after reportedly collapsing on set in August 2014, she was removed from the game to get treatment for a stomach ache. Four months later, Brown died after her cancer had returned for a third time and spread. She was 32 years old.

“You have always been My Angel. And now you have your wings. We’ve been thru so much over the years. Thru the ups and downs we somehow managed to keep our promise,” Tamburello penned a touching tribute after learning she passed away. “We never gave up on each other. Our plan to be together forever hasn’t changed … it’s just going to take a little longer now.”

Since Brown’s passing, Tamburello moved on with Lilianet Solares whom he wed in September 2018. Four years after their nuptials, the couple filed for divorce. Their split got messy as they battled over finances and custody of their 7-year-old son Christopher.

In November 2022, Tamburello filed a motion to dissolve his marriage claiming that his relationship with Solares, 31, was “irretrievably broken.” Earlier that year, the pair reached a temporary financial and custody arrangement regarding their son. Per court documents obtained by Us Weekly in March, the Cuba native agreed to move out of their shared home — which Tamburello would retain — and into a rental property for which he contributed $7,200 while also agreeing to pay his estranged spouse temporary support of $761 per month.