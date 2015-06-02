The Transparent cast is cheering on Caitlyn Jenner, just like the rest of the world. Gaby Hoffman, Jay Duplass, and more stars from the Amazon original series opened up to Us Weekly about the former Olympian's historic Vanity Fair spread during the show's FYC event at West Hollywood's Directors Guild of America Theater on Monday, June 1.

Transparent stars Jeffrey Tambor as Maura Pfefferman, a father of three who transitions into a woman. The series picked up a Golden Globe for Best Television Series Comedy or Musical back in January, with Tambor winning for Best Actor. The star also won a Critics' Choice TV award for his work this week.

Jenner, 65, received an overwhelming amount of support after her debut on the July 2015 cover of VF. Hoffman and Duplass admittedly don't follow the Kardashians, but they did see Jenner's stunning photo shoot, shot by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz.

"I saw the photos and my thoughts were that she looks gorgeous and so, so, so, so happy, which is why she looks so gorgeous, and I just felt so happy for her and I find the whole thing incredibly moving," Hoffman told Us. "I'm just so happy for Caitlyn that she is having this experience in such a supportive and loving environment."

The Girls guest star added: "I hope that Caitlyn's coming out, that Caitlyn's transition into becoming who she wants to be, will elicit compassion and understanding and generosity in everybody's hearts and minds, which I think is the point of everything we're doing and what everyone needs to do for the world to become the better place it should be."

Duplass was also in awe of the pics. "My reaction to the photos today was that she looked gorgeous," the Togetherness creator explained. "Just in general, excitement that she was able to…be more authentic to who she is. That's what our show is about and in some small way that's what we're accomplishing in the world and helping that come along."

Other Transparent stars commented on how brave Jenner is to undergo such a transformation in the public eye. "I watched the [Diane Sawyer] interview and I thought Jenner was spectacular," Bradley Whitford told Us. "I mean, it was striking. It was such grace under pressure and being so public about something so intimate and just, it was hard to take your eyes off it because it was so obviously the truth about this person."

Melora Hardin added: "To be that brave — it's just really, it's profound. It's profound and I think the photos are gorgeous."

Amy Landecker, meanwhile, loves Jenner's new name. Her dad also was the first person to send the VF photos to her. "He was like, 'She's hot!'" she told Us. "She looks unbelievable and I know she's going to be very happy with the pictures." She added: "We know the show has had an impact on Caitlyn and her transition, so I feel connected to her even though I have never met her. I would love to meet her. It would be an honor."

Hardin took it one step further. The actress would love for Jenner to make a guest appearance on Transparent. "Oh god, she's incredible," she gushed of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. "We should, we should try."

