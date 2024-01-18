Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Chiefs Player Chris Jones Is Just Learning How to Pronounce Teammate Travis Kelce’s Last Name

By
Chiefs Player Chris Jones Is Just Learning How to Pronounce Teammate Travis Kelce Last Name Jason Kelce
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Travis and Jason Kelce have already addressed the story behind their last name, but Kansas City Chiefs player Chris Jones is just now making the realization.

“So y’all know it’s not even Travis Kelce [Kelsey]?” the Chiefs defensive tackle,29, said in a clip from Inside the NFL filmed on the sidelines of the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on Saturday, January 13. “It’s Travis Kelce [Kels]. F—king crazy, right?”

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, previously addressed the pronunciation with their dad, Ed Kelce, during a February 2023 episode of the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast.

“Why in the world did you change your name out of nowhere?” Jason asked. Ed responded, “I got tired of correcting people.”

He later clarified what actually went down with the family’s surname.

“I didn’t change anybody’s name,” he continued. “Your mother [Donna Kelce] thought it was ‘Kelsey’ because that was the name I went by at work.”

While they’ve been referred to as the “Kelsey” brothers throughout their entire NFL careers, both Travis and Jason asked their dad which pronunciation they should use going forward.

Top 10 New Heights Moments of 2023

Related: Our Top 10 'New Heights' Moments of 2023: Taylor Swift Mentions and More

“Do whatever you want. I did,” Ed joked. Travis declared he would “go by both,” but Jason felt differently. “Don’t call me ‘Kels,’” he stated.

The 2023 “New Heights” episode was not the first time that Travis has discussed the questions about his last name.

“I got ‘Kelsey,’ then I got ‘Kels.’ My real name is ‘Kels,’ so I mean, I just kind of roll with the punches,” Travis said on Barstool Sports’ “Bussin’ With the Boys” in 2020.

Chiefs Player Chris Jones Is Just Learning How to Pronounce Teammate Travis Kelce Last Name Jason Kelce 3
Travis Kelce #87 and Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

When the interview clip later went viral, fellow NFL stars weighed in on the apparent bombshell.

“You learn something new everyday @tkelce 🤣🤣🤣,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote via X. Former Chiefs player Tyreek Hill chimed in, adding, “So I’ve been saying his name wrong this entire time 😬.”

Travis responded to the comments at the time, writing, “😂😂😂 you’ve been sayin it right man, I go by both…. One’s my real name and one’s a nick name.”

amazon-litfun-slippers

Deal of the Day

These Cozy, Indoor/Outdoor Slippers Are Actually Machine Washable — 44% Off View Deal

After the social media posts frenzy, Travis admitted in a July 2021 interview with FOX4 that his throwaway comment “turned into its own thing.”

“It’s absolutely hilarious that it got to this point,” the NFL star continued. “My real name is ‘Kelsey.’ It’s Travis ‘Kelsey,’ and I say ‘Kelsey’ because that’s what my father says. Everybody on my father’s side says ‘Kels.’ I go by both. One is a real name, one’s a nickname.”

In this article

Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!